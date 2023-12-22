French President Threatens Illegal Jewish Settlers in the West Bank: I Have Not Forgotten the Humanitarian Tragedy of Gaza

#French #President #Threatens #Illegal #Jewish #Settlers #West #Bank #Forgotten #Humanitarian #Tragedy #Gaza

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to impose punishments on illegal Jewish residents living in the West Bank.

Apart from seizing Palestinian residences in the West Bank, the illegal Jewish residents also threaten peace.

Due to this, Macron threatened to punish the illegal Jewish settlers.

He also said that a ceasefire must be implemented in Gaza.

“I have not forgotten the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza,” said Emmanuel Macron, at the French military base in Jordan, Thursday (21/12/2023).

Macron also emphasized that apart from trying to punish illegal settlers, his country was also trying to prevent the conflict in the region from spreading further.

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he awaits the arrival of members of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris, on November 9, 2023. (Ludovic MARIN/AFP)

“Every innocent life and (asset) stolen will instead contribute to fanaticism for today and tomorrow,” he continued.

On the other hand, Macron also opened his voice about the Yemeni Houthi threat in the Red Sea.

It is known that the Houthi group carried out massive attacks on anchored commercial ships, which were linked to Israel.

“The Houthi threat to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea is unacceptable,” he said,

Meanwhile, until now, Israeli troops continue to pound the Gaza Strip and kill nearly 20,000 Palestinians.

Most of them were women and children, and injured more than 52,000 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

There was also widespread damage to homes and other infrastructure, as well as shortages of food, water and medicine.

Meanwhile, Israel said 1,200 people were killed in a Hamas attack on October 7.​​​​​​​