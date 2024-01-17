Frenchmen were massacred by the Russian army

According to the ministry, the loss of the Ukrainian side on the affected front sections was about 650 soldiers, most of whom, about 290, were killed or seriously wounded in the Donetsk region.

Among the destroyed Ukrainian military targets and military equipment, the summary mentioned, among other things, a temporary site of foreign “mercenaries”, a fuel and three ammunition depots, two tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored transport vehicles, as well as Vilha and Vampire serial launchers 11 rocket and 21 drones.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued another statement on Wednesday evening, according to which the Russian armed forces carried out a precision strike on a temporary station of foreign militants in Kharkiv on Tuesday evening. The core of the group was made up of French.
According to the ministry, the strike killed more than 60 militants and wounded more than twenty, and the building where the “mercenaries” were stationed was completely destroyed.

