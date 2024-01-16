Frequent bruising can indicate leukemia

#Frequent #bruising #leukemia

Bruises can be a sign of leukemia. How do they differ from “normal” bruises and when are they a case for the doctor?

The most important things at a glance

Leukemia is often initially noticeable through general symptoms, but these can also have many other causes. Possible signs of so-called blood cancer include, for example, pallor, tiredness, fatigue, frequent infections, small punctate skin bleeding – and bruises (hematomas).

Bruises appear quickly, for example when someone bumps into something. In most cases, bruises are harmless. Those affected should pay attention if bruises appear very frequently and seemingly for no reason. This can be an indication of health problems and, in rare cases, a sign of leukemia.

Leukemia symptoms: distinguish normal from concerning bruises

If bruises appear as a result of leukemia, at first glance they hardly differ from “normal” bruises. However, there are things that should make you take notice. For example, when bruises suddenly appear in large numbers and seemingly for no reason – so those affected do not remember having bruised them. Or even the slightest impact can cause bruises.

Bruises can also be an indication of leukemia if they appear in unusual areas of the body, such as the back, the legs (e.g. the thigh) or the hands. In children, bruises associated with leukemia often initially appear on the face, head, ears, chest or buttocks.

If bruises form as a result of leukemia, they do not heal as quickly as usual. It often takes longer than four weeks for them to disappear again. In some cases, the bruises may appear to become larger – this can happen if the hematoma continues to bleed into the tissue.

It is also more likely that bruises are related to leukemia if other symptoms occur at the same time, such as persistent exhaustion, tiredness or paleness. Those affected should pay attention, especially if other forms of bleeding occur more frequently at the same time – such as bleeding gums, nosebleeds, unusually heavy menstrual bleeding or skin bleeding the size of a pinhead (petechiae).

This is why leukemia can cause bruising

In leukemia, the balance of blood cells shifts due to an excess of white blood cells (leukocytes). As a result, there are too few blood platelets (thrombocytes) in the body. However, these blood cells play an important role in stopping bleeding.

Bruises occur when blood vessels under the skin are injured, for example by a blow. A certain amount of blood then escapes into the tissue – until the small vascular injuries close again thanks to the blood platelets. The typical bruise remains visible under the skin, which changes color over time and eventually fades.

Leukemia often results in a lack of blood platelets (technically called thrombocytopenia). That’s why those affected can generally experience bleeding more easily, such as nosebleeds or bleeding gums – or even bruises. Then even barely noticeable impacts (which are not remembered later) can cause bruising.

When to see a doctor if you have bruises?

In most cases, occasional bruises are harmless. However, if bruises appear in large numbers and in unusual parts of the body for no apparent reason, if they take longer than four weeks to heal or if they become larger, those affected should consult a doctor. This is particularly true if there are other forms of increased bleeding tendency or other symptoms at the same time.

With the help of a blood test, the doctor can check whether the blood values ​​actually indicate leukemia or whether there are other reasons for the bruises: Blood clotting disorders or the use of certain medications can also contribute to bruises, for example.