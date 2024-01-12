Frequent masturbation makes men lose muscle mass, is it true?

Liputan6.com, Jakarta – There is an opinion that often masturbation can result in loss of muscle mass. In this case, masturbation affects the testosterone hormone which helps form muscle mass.

Fitness trainer Pratik Thakkar says, you may also read that testosterone is an androgenic hormone that plays a major role in building muscle.

Testosterone increases muscle protein synthesis after physical activity, thereby allowing repair and growth of damaged muscle tissue. Both men and women have testosterone.

Men have 15 times more testosterone compared to women, which allows men to be larger in size and gain more muscle mass.

“The common belief is that by ejaculating (through masturbation), your testosterone levels drop and as a result, you lose muscle mass,” said Thakkar, quoted from MensXPFriday (12/1/2024).

Study of the Relationship between Ejaculation and Testosterone

Referring to one study, not ejaculating for 7 days increases testosterone, then testosterone decreases in the following days, sometimes even lower than normal levels.

In line with other studies, refraining from ejaculation for 3 weeks or more slightly increases testosterone.

But in long-term studies comparing the effects of ejaculation on moderate to high intensity exercise performance, masturbation had no detrimental or beneficial effects.

“The effect of masturbation on testosterone is also non-existent,” continued Thakkar.

