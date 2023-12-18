Freriks and Van Rossem find it difficult to say goodbye to De Slimste Mens

#Freriks #Van #Rossem #find #difficult #goodbye #Slimste #Mens

Freriks and Van Rossem will still be there this new season, but will stop after the 2024-2025 winter season. Freriks cannot resist mentioning their farewell at the beginning of the new episode. “Good to see you Maarten. We announced this year that we would stop doing it. I actually thought it was quite a difficult decision, how was that for you Maarten?”

Although he is usually known for his grumbling, Van Rossem appears to be bothered by it. “Well, I completely understand your decision, because you have to work hard. But hey, I’m just sitting here. In principle, I can do this for another million years without any major problems. But I still think we should the two of us finally have to say goodbye. So yes, I will miss it.”

Freriks quickly decides to take a different approach. “Let’s not be too nostalgic. We will continue for three more seasons.” Van Rossem cannot resist ending with a joke. “Therefore, we still have ninety to go. Whether we both survive remains to be seen.”

Perhaps a successor to Freriks has already been found. Erik van Looy, who presents De Slimste Mens in Belgium, is interested in a TV career in the Netherlands.