Fresh adidas Sambas for Messi fans

#Fresh #adidas #Sambas #Messi #fans

Source: Kicksdong / Brandon1an / Adidas

January 15, 2024
Author: Zsolt Lendvai

The Argentine superstar does not come with an Air Jordan collaboration, but rather votes for Adidas.

Although Lionel Messi is already 36 years old and currently leading the American MLS, which is considered a less serious factor compared to the European top leagues, he still has an amazing fan base and his marketing value is also significant. It is no coincidence that the brands that cooperate with him try to take advantage of this, for example Adidas is now preparing to launch two new shoes with the name of the Argentine genius.

Read this too!

Lionel Messi’s street shoes are surprisingly simple

Two Samba special editions are needed, one of which sports blue adidas stripes on a white base, blue tongue and laces, and gold on the heel. Of course, Messi’s name was also printed in gold. This color combination probably also refers to the Argentine national team, as they also play in blue and white.

source: Kicksdong / Brandon1an / Adidas

The other version is also white, except for the sole. On the other hand, Adidas’ three stripes are purple, as they also used this color for the heel part, and the tongue is white, along with the laces. So far, the shoes have not been officially announced, so neither the prices nor the start of distribution have been announced, but it is expected that this will happen in a short time.

Also Read:  Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023: match between them, their numbers and who had the better year

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

AFICIA MUSIC AWARDS – Anisha Jo and Jain among the nominees
AFICIA MUSIC AWARDS – Anisha Jo and Jain among the nominees
Posted on
US and UK hit the port city of Hudaydah. Alfa.lt
US and UK hit the port city of Hudaydah. Alfa.lt
Posted on
Skoda has an edge: what’s coming to the new range
Skoda has an edge: what’s coming to the new range
Posted on
lenticular galaxy peeks out from 44 million light-years away
lenticular galaxy peeks out from 44 million light-years away
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News