Fresh adidas Sambas for Messi fans

January 15, 2024

Author: Zsolt Lendvai

The Argentine superstar does not come with an Air Jordan collaboration, but rather votes for Adidas.

Although Lionel Messi is already 36 years old and currently leading the American MLS, which is considered a less serious factor compared to the European top leagues, he still has an amazing fan base and his marketing value is also significant. It is no coincidence that the brands that cooperate with him try to take advantage of this, for example Adidas is now preparing to launch two new shoes with the name of the Argentine genius.

Two Samba special editions are needed, one of which sports blue adidas stripes on a white base, blue tongue and laces, and gold on the heel. Of course, Messi’s name was also printed in gold. This color combination probably also refers to the Argentine national team, as they also play in blue and white.

The other version is also white, except for the sole. On the other hand, Adidas’ three stripes are purple, as they also used this color for the heel part, and the tongue is white, along with the laces. So far, the shoes have not been officially announced, so neither the prices nor the start of distribution have been announced, but it is expected that this will happen in a short time.