fresh, clean and free water machine

Today there is more and more talk about drought. If in the north of Portugal what has been falling the most is rain, in the center and south the problem is getting worse with water on the verge of running out of taps. And the scenario is very similar throughout the Iberian Peninsula. This invention promises a lot of water from the air. It could even be the machine to end the drought. There are 455 liters of “fresh and clean” water per day.

Genesis Systems created device that delivers many liters of water

Nowadays, no one is surprised to see photovoltaic panels mounted on the roofs or even on the balconies of private homes. Families install them because they contribute to the electricity supply. What if, within a few years, families had their own domestic water generators at home?

No, we are not talking about the company’s water. This liquid would be obtained off the public grid, suitable for consumption and produced with little more than air and solar energy. A scenario similar to this is what Genesis Systems has just presented at CES 2024.

And taking into account the challenge posed by the drought in a significant part of the peninsula – so much so that we are already looking at next summer with suspicion – this proposal takes on special relevance.

Thus, WC-100 WaterCube is the name of the device that the company Genesis Systems presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, in Las Vegas. The name is quite descriptive and helps you get an exact idea of ​​the purpose of this large 270 kilogram device.

The WC-100 is a water generator designed for homes and offices, capable of providing around 455 liters of “clean and fresh” water per day. And all of this using little more than renewable energy and the humidity in the air itself.

Fresh, clean, free water?

The WC-100 was designed to take advantage of both conventional and renewable energy, including that provided by photovoltaic installations.

It is an environmentally friendly solution that avoids pollution, problematic by-products and complications related to water rights.

The company states.

Its proposal for supplying water and combating drought differs from desalination, a process that has some important disadvantages, such as high energy consumption and the production of residual brine, although researchers are already looking for ways to improve its performance. .

Another feature of the WC-100 that its creators highlight is the fact that it is intended for use at a domestic level, in homes and offices that wish to “eliminate” or “reduce” dependence on external supplies.

Encrypted and IoT (Internet of Things) enabled, with remote monitoring, automatic fault detection, automatic integrated security, EMP protection and automatic performance optimization.

Underlines the company, which highlights that the device can also monitor water quality through an application.

In its technical sheet, Genesis Systems indicates that the WC-100 was designed for households with a maximum of four people, which estimates can be supplied with more than 100 gallons (378 l) of fresh water per day. Those who want to use it in larger homes have the option of combining several units to obtain a greater volume of liquid.

The company also specifies that, to function in ideal conditions, the device must be in environments with more than 35% humidity and a temperature between 13.3 °C (minimum) and 43.3 °C (maximum).