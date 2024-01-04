Fresh, official information about the OnePlus 12R

#Fresh #official #information #OnePlus #12R

OnePlus has started a teaser, mood-boosting advertising campaign aimed at promoting the soon-to-be-debuted 12R model. The smartphone will be among the flagship killers and will debut on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12. The Indian wing of OnePlus has shared some details about the device on X, so that the interest does not wane for a moment.

The teaser just released is called “Smooth Beyond Belief,” which roughly translates to incredibly smooth. They didn’t choose this motto by chance, as they have now officially confirmed the OnePlus 12R LTPO 4.0 display, which will be able to use multiple image refresh rates. But it wasn’t just the publisher who received praise.

According to the manufacturer, the OnePlus 12R will receive the largest battery in the history of the company’s phones, as it will be covered by a 5,500 mAh battery, which will be 20 percent larger than the much more expensive OnePlus 12 battery. In addition to the LTPO technology, it can also be known from the mobile screen that it will be 6.78 inches and Gorilla Galaxy Victus 2 will protect it against physical impacts. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is responsible for driving the phone, and depending on the package, the chipset can be accompanied by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

On the back of the phone, a primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor is expected, supplemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro module. We will be able to charge that particular 5500 mAh battery with up to 100 watts if we have the necessary adapter (and there is a good chance that it will be included in the box).

Source: GSMArena

