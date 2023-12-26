Fresh or canned legumes: are there nutritional differences?

#Fresh #canned #legumes #nutritional #differences

One of the main advantages of soaking legumes for a few hours is that you get superior nutritional and taste quality. Montse Hidalgo Meteored Spain 26/12/2023 07:30 4 min

Beans, lentils, kidney beans, chickpeas, peas, broad beans or soya: we have a wide variety of legumes at hand and including them in our usual diet has nothing but advantages. In addition to the high fiber content, they reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and promote glycemic control. Not to mention the high iron content, which promotes the synthesis of red blood cells.

The great debate: fresh legumes versus canned legumes

For this reason it is recommended to consume at least three portions of legumes per week. But do they provide the same nutrients when eaten fresh or canned? Let’s unravel this mystery.

Cooking control, an important factor

Fresh legumes have an advantage in terms of texture and taste. Cooking from scratch allows you to control the doneness and get the perfect texture, whether it’s a little al dente or silky smooth, and the fresh, natural flavor can’t be beat. But, of course, this requires time and patience, a luxury that not everyone can afford.

The convenience of canned legumes

If we consider canned legumes, their main advantage is evident: practicality. No need to soak, cook and wait, just open and use. But what about the nutrients we all seek?

In terms of nutritional value, canned legumes are no different. Although they may lose some water-soluble vitamins during the preservation process, most essential nutrients are retained. Additionally, cooking time in the can may allow some legumes to absorb additional nutrients from the surrounding liquid.

Why do today’s fruit and vegetables taste like nothing?

Another big plus is the durability and consistency of taste and texture, regardless of season or region.

Beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas and broad beans are the most consumed legumes in the world.

Who wins the battle in nutritional terms?

We must not forget that canned or jarred legumes have more sodium, due to the salt often used by the food industry in cooking water.

However, this excess sodium can be easily corrected by eliminating the preserving liquid and above all by rinsing them well with water.

The importance of the governing liquid

In any case, this liquid, which by the way is called “cooking liquid” and which is usually discarded, is completely safe for consumption. In fact, contrary to popular belief, it is not simply water, salt and additives.

If we cook legumes, many of the micronutrients contained in the liquid pass into this medium and it is therefore very interesting from a nutritional point of view.

Tricks to best preserve fruit and vegetables in summer

In conclusion, by using this liquid in the kitchen, canned legumes provide the same nutritional content as dried legumes that we cook at home in stew. It is therefore a battle that is a technical draw, since both options are good for health.