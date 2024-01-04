Fresh pictures of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

#Fresh #pictures #Asus #ROG #Phone #Pro

Asus has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 series will be announced on January 16, and about a month ago we also saw a teaser from the manufacturer. Then some images also came to light, so we are no longer unfamiliar with the expected design of the ROG Phone 8 mobiles, which will bring renewal compared to previous generations. The latest renders now show the Pro model from several angles.

In terms of design, the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro will be pretty much the same, with the difference being that the back lights will be different.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro will be available to gamers with a flat screen, but this time with a cutout for the selfie camera, which is expected to be 32 megapixels.

On the right side of the smartphone, there is a power button and volume control, and on the left side there is an additional USB-C connector. Of course, there is also the same port in the usual place, on the bottom of the gamer mobile. The ROG Phone 8 Pro will be a high-end mobile phone that does not miss out on the headphone output either. There are very few such devices on the market, the next time you will probably only find a similar one around Sony’s house.

Based on the recently revealed information, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro will be equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, which will support a 165 Hz refresh rate. The LTPO panel will also boast HDR10 compatibility. Not surprisingly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset can be found under the cover of the smartphone, which can be supplemented by up to 24 GB of RAM in some versions.





Based on the renderings so far, the device may offer something more serious in terms of photography, which is why it is annoying that we don’t know anything about the rear cameras. However, it is no longer a secret that the Taiwanese manufacturer entrusts the task of power supply to a 5500 mAh battery, which will support 65-watt wired fast charging. The outer cover of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro may meet the requirements of IP68 certification, meaning it will be resistant to water and dust.

Source: GSMArena

