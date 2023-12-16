Friends actor Matthew Perry died of ketamine overdose | Media and Culture

#Friends #actor #Matthew #Perry #died #ketamine #overdose #Media #Culture

Dec 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM Update: an hour ago

Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, according to the autopsy report. The Friendsactor drowned in his jacuzzi as a result.

Perry was found unconscious in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home in late October at the age of 54. According to entertainment website TMZ the Canadian-American actor had received an injection of ketamine a week and a half before his death as part of therapy for depression and anxiety disorder.

But according to the report, he could not have died from the effects of that injection, because the effect of ketamine wears off after a few hours. The ketamine in Perry’s body is said to have caused cardiovascular and respiratory problems.

The effects of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid overuse, are also believed to have contributed to his death. No traces of alcohol or hard drugs such as cocaine or heroin were found in his blood.

Famous as Chandler from Friends

Perry rose to fame with his role as Chandler Bing in Friends. The Canadian-American actor played for ten seasons in the comedy series, which was shown in approximately a hundred countries.

He later starred in several feature films, including The Whole Nine Yards. Perry also played guest roles in the series Ally McBeal in The West Wing and lent his voice to the animated series The Simpsons. Perry has played less and less in recent years: his last role in a series or film dates from 2017, when he starred in the miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot.

Last year, Perry released his memoir: Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In it he talks about his years of struggle with alcohol and drug addiction.

Beeld: Getty Images

FriendsMatthew Perry