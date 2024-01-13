Friends scripts found in trash auctioned | TV

Scripts of two episodes of Friends set in Great Britain have been sold at auction for 22,000 pounds, more than 25,000 euros. The scripts had been retrieved from the trash bin years ago by a former employee of the British Fountain Studios. That’s where the recordings of the two episodes were.

It is unclear who owned the scripts. Possibly one of the actors had thrown them away after shooting. The finder had taken them out of the trash and put them in a drawer. Recently when cleaning out the drawer, they reappeared. The seller put them up for auction because they “deserve to be owned by a huge Friends fan.”

It concerns the two-part season finale of series 4 from 1998, entitled ‘The One With Ross’s Wedding’. Auctioneers from Hanson Ross in Royston, Hertfordshire, said bidders went ‘mad’ when the scripts went up for auction. It was estimated that the scrips would fetch between 700 and 1000 euros.

An ‘international online bidder’ eventually bought the scripts. No further details were provided about the buyer, but the auction house did say competition was fierce. There were 219 bids placed from all over the world.

