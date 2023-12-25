Friendship with Prince Harry over after Dominic West’s indiscretions | Royals

They were once great friends. But in recent years things have no longer been going well between actor Dominic West and Prince Harry. In an interview on Times Radio, West says that he has been too open-lipped about the royal’s excesses.

In 2014, Harry and the actor participated together in the charity event Walking with the wounded in 2013. Together with wounded military veterans, the two traveled through Antarctica.

According to West, who played Prince Charles in the Netflix series The Crown, that was quite an adventure in which the royal would not always have behaved so royally behind the scenes. He is said to have drunk champagne from the prosthetic leg of one of the soldiers and turned out to be a master at telling bawdy jokes.

That indiscretion apparently went down the wrong way with Harry. “We broke off contact,” the actor said.

