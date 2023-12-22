Frightening claim about Covid-19 variant JN1! Experts warned: It infects the intestines

Hurriyet.com.tr/Dış Haber

Created Date: December 22, 2023 17:31

Based on the virus density detected in sewage water around the world, experts think that the new variant of Covid-19, JN1, affects the stomach and intestines.

The Covid-19 pandemic, one of the deadliest epidemics in world history, is behind us. But the virus still manifests itself. With the arrival of winter, cases began to increase. However, a new feature of the disease caused concern in the health community. The virus, which settled in the upper respiratory tract and lungs, was transmitted through breathing. However, it is also thought that the new variant also settles in the stomach and intestines and is transmitted through excretion.

IT WAS DETECTED IN SEWER WATER

Scientists around the world, including the United States, reached this finding by analyzing sewage water. Professor Marc Johnson, a molecular virologist at the University of Missouri in the US, told DailyMail:

“There are some large increases in the concentration of Covid-19 in wastewater in Europe. We have carried out studies on what could be the reason for this and whether there are other cases.”
Cases of the new variant are seen not only in the USA and Europe but also in different corners of the world. For example, in Austria, Covid-19 levels in wastewater were close to zero in July this year. However, now the level of infected genes per capita has increased considerably.

IT IS POSSIBLE THAT THE INTESTINE IS INFECTED

The new variant of Covid-19, JN1, is thought to have gained vaccine immunity or turned to different cells in the body to bypass the immune system. Professor Johnson said it was possible that the new dominant JN1 variant of Covid-19 could infect the intestines, but added that there was no direct evidence for the theory yet.

Stating that some other viruses in the family to which Covid-19 is related also affect the intestines, Johnson said, “If the situation is detected, it would not be very surprising.” The professor said:

“Many viruses cause gastrointestinal problems. There are those in cats, pigs, bats. These are not respiratory infections, they are gastrointestinal infections.”

This variant is both more contagious and more capable of evading the immune system than other types. But there is no evidence that it causes disease more severely than other circulating variants.

Australian virologist Stuart Turville also believes that the JN1 variant follows a new path into cells and prefers intestinal cells. Professor Johnson concludes his words by reminding his colleague Turville’s argument and stating that this is possible.

