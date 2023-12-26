Frightening development in the JN.1 variant: Crematoriums are working non-stop

In the World Health Organization’s latest report on the subject, officials reclassified the species as its own separate species rather than a species of related concern with others.

Local people in Henan, China, explained how bad the situation was and claimed that government-run crematoriums were working non-stop.

A person named Zhou said, “The funeral home has eight crematoriums, all cremating bodies 24 hours a day, which is quite scary.”

“The morgues of state-run funeral homes cannot meet the needs of the public. Many private funeral homes have opened in the past three years and they are working hard too. The number of local funerals increased rapidly. Now crematoriums operate every day and bodies are placed in freezers waiting to be cremated. “It takes a long time to wait in line for a funeral.” said.

According to various sources, there are currently 118,977 positive cases in the country, of which 7,557 are in serious or critical condition. However, exact death figures for the country have not yet been announced.

