Frisian make-up artist Arjen Tuiten will work in Hollywood on the Wolf Man film | Movies & Series

#Frisian #makeup #artist #Arjen #Tuiten #work #Hollywood #Wolf #Man #film #Movies #Series

Dec 16, 2023 at 8:12 AM Update: 9 minutes ago

Dutch make-up artist Arjen Tuiten, who has two Oscar nominations to his name, will work on the next major horror film Wolf Man, his company REN said on Saturday. The 43-year-old Fries is responsible for the make-up effects in the film.

Wolf Man should be in cinemas at the end of 2024.

The horror film is being made by director Leigh Whannell, who broke through as the writer of the first Sawmovies and the Insidiousseries. The leading role is played by actor Christopher Abbott, known for his roles in series such as Girls in The Sinner.

Wolf Man is about a family that is attacked by a monster. The project was halted for some time due to the strikes of actors and writers in Hollywood.

The Frisian make-up artist has been living and working in Hollywood for two decades. He received Oscar nominations for his work on the fairy tale film Maleficent IIwith Angelina Jolie, and the drama Wonder, about a deformed boy. Tuiten recently worked on the new one Ghostbusters-film.

4:23Play button

Dutch in Hollywood: Friends with Angelina and Oscar nomination

Image: BrunoPress

Films & Series