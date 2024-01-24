FRITZ!Box 7590 AX en FRITZ!Repeater 6000

#FRITZBox #FRITZRepeater

AVM offers with the brand FRITZ! an extensive range of products for a fast broadband connection and an intelligent home network. Since we are only satisfied with a top Wi-Fi connection, the FRITZ!Box 7590 AX is a good investment. Downloading, streaming and gaming has never been so smooth and on multiple devices at the same time. In addition, the FRITZ!Repeater 6000 can be added to your network to form a powerful Mesh Set. We were allowed to test the FRITZ!Box 7590 AX and FRITZ!Repeater 6000 ourselves.

FRITZ!Box 7590 AX

The standard for Wi-Fi is Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi AX). The FRITZ!Box 7590 AX is specially designed for this and provides high-speed Wi-Fi up to 300 Mbit/s. The FRITZ!Box still supports Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 4. Always useful for less recent devices. Your network remains super secure thanks to the integrated firewall and a secret network key.

The FRITZ!Box 7590 AX also ensures that you can view or share photos, music and videos everywhere and on different devices. Mesh Wi-Fi takes care of that. You will be amazed at the speed at which you can download, stream and game thanks to the home network. Feel free to use different smartphones, tablets and laptops at the same time. You will not be able to observe any delayed activity.

A final asset of the FRITZ!Box is the full-fledged telephone exchange. Thanks to the integrated DECT base, you can connect up to six telephones. With an answering machine and a fax function, this provides even more convenience. E-mails can also be forwarded this way. Thanks to the FRITZ!Apps, you still have access to your FRITZ!Box 7590 AX even when you are on the move.

FRITZ!Repeater 6000

Just like the FRITZ!Box 7590 AX, the FRITZ!Repeater 6000 also supports Mesh Wi-Fi. This gives you super-fast access to your videos, photos, music and other files in every corner of your house or even in your garden. It doesn’t even matter how many devices you are connected to on the network. You continue to enjoy high speeds.

The installation is super simple and goes smoothly. You only need a FRITZ!Repeater and a WPS router such as the FRITZ!Box. With a simple push of a button, both devices are connected and the settings are adopted. Then you can get started right away and enjoy excellent internet. Thanks to the repeater, you also have perfect reception outside your Wi-Fi range. In terms of security, the FRITZ!Repeater 6000 not only supports the WPA2 encryption method, but also WPA3 with innovative security features.