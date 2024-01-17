From Bach to Coldplay: live music after surgery can help older people get better | Healthy

#Bach #Coldplay #live #music #surgery #older #people #Healthy

Hearing live music after surgery can help people get better. That is the conclusion of research into the effects of live music after an intervention. Older people in particular, who sometimes have more difficulty recovering after surgery, can benefit from this. Feelings of pain and tension, among other things, can be reduced by performing actions at the bedside.

Editorial Health 16-01-24, 14:33 Last update: 16-01-24, 16:42

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  The block in Romania built attached to a footbridge. Tourists see everything in the apartments and pass 1 meter from the balcony

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israeli Tanks Attack Abandoned Northern Gaza Area Again, Genocide Continues
Israeli Tanks Attack Abandoned Northern Gaza Area Again, Genocide Continues
Posted on
Motor insurance prices, price alert commission convened
Motor insurance prices, price alert commission convened
Posted on
An object of alien origin has been found in the Milky Way, traveling at terrifying speeds
An object of alien origin has been found in the Milky Way, traveling at terrifying speeds
Posted on
reactions to Emmanuel Macron’s press conference
reactions to Emmanuel Macron’s press conference
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News