From Bach to Coldplay: live music after surgery can help older people get better | Healthy

#Bach #Coldplay #live #music #surgery #older #people #Healthy

Hearing live music after surgery can help people get better. That is the conclusion of research into the effects of live music after an intervention. Older people in particular, who sometimes have more difficulty recovering after surgery, can benefit from this. Feelings of pain and tension, among other things, can be reduced by performing actions at the bedside.

Editorial Health 16-01-24, 14:33 Last update: 16-01-24, 16:42

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access