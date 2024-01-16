From Bach to Coldplay: musician at the bedside after surgery makes things better sooner | Domestic

#Bach #Coldplay #musician #bedside #surgery #sooner #Domestic

GRONINGEN – Older people in particular, who have a harder time recovering after surgery, can benefit from live music after such a procedure. It is known that a canned tune can cheer people up, but a musician at the bedside who tailors notes and pitch directly to the patient and their mood can achieve considerably more. Heart rate and blood pressure can normalize and pain can reduce.

This is the conclusion of Hanneke van der Wal-Huisman, who will receive her PhD for her findings from the Faculty of Medical Sciences in Groningen on Wednesday. Dozens of times, professional and aspiring musicians, conservatory students from Groningen, played at a patient’s bedside for her research. On request, everything was performed: “From Bach to Coldplay,” says the PhD student. And not only did the sick person cheer up, the entire department cheered up. “There is also something else to talk about than someone’s surgical wound,” says Van der Wal.

Favorite holiday destination

Depending on the nature of the study, groups of 35, 101 and 23 patients from the University Medical Center Groningen participated. For example, the musicians also asked about their favorite holiday country in order to arrive at suitable improvisations.

“Up until now, our care has mainly been very technical. That is very good, we have developed high-quality medicine. But human values ​​have faded a bit into the background,” says Van der Wal, who, from her nursing background, prefers a holistic approach that looks at the whole person. This work is often welcome for the musicians themselves, she noticed.

“In this way they can also have extra added value, more than just the relationship between stage and audience.” They must be flexible, because the music must suit the patient at that moment. “They are not a jukebox. Sometimes the person operated on wants to be cheered up, but sometimes he also wants to hear melancholic sounds.”

Extra stress

The study looked at the effects of operations on people over the age of sixty. An operation means extra stress for many of these seniors, not only mentally, but also physically. The body itself also experiences a form of stress when it is cut. It is always a blow to the nervous system and not all elderly people have their balance restored quickly, especially if they are dealing with several ailments at the same time.

People who are no longer getting better can also benefit from it by improving their mental well-being, says Van der Wal.

Lunch Update

