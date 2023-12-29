From ‘Barbenheimer’ to Leo DiCaprio in top form: the top 10 best films of 2023 | Show

#Barbenheimer #Leo #DiCaprio #top #form #top #films #Show

The Barbenheimer phenomenon in which the inventor of the atomic bomb and the world’s most famous toy doll together tackled the cinema crisis, the launch of Bono’s daughter and Leonardo DiCaprio in his best role ever. The past year was packed with movie treats. Reporter Gudo Tienhooven saw more than 100 and presents his personal top 10.

Gudo Tienhooven 29-12-23, 20:05 Last update: 29-12-23, 20:26

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  LOTO results 6/49, Joker 5/40, Sunday Luck, December 24. What are the winning numbers?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Has the hearth of the kotatsu changed?The surprising history of the kotatsu, which is useful in winter – Weather News
Has the hearth of the kotatsu changed?The surprising history of the kotatsu, which is useful in winter – Weather News
Posted on
A politician who supported Vladimir Putin has been found mysteriously dead
A politician who supported Vladimir Putin has been found mysteriously dead
Posted on
Banks, 100 billion more thanks to the ECB increases (but they did not raise interest on current accounts) – Corriere.it
Banks, 100 billion more thanks to the ECB increases (but they did not raise interest on current accounts) – Corriere.it
Posted on
Space probe Juno comes close to pizza moon Io: those will be beautiful photos
Space probe Juno comes close to pizza moon Io: those will be beautiful photos
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News