From Becali’s pasture, to the housing nursery. The real real estate boom now begins

#Becalis #pasture #housing #nursery #real #real #estate #boom #begins

Those who buy their first home today were, very likely, still in school when the real estate boom and then the crisis raised and sank the residential market in our country. With a crazy momentum, Romanian and foreign investors saw in Romania an El Dorado in which they had to be present. Land transactions were made on the plane and investments worth billions of euros were announced.

New constructions, construction sites in progress and land not yet touched, in the Pipera areaPhoto: Andrada Ghira / Panorama.ro

One of the hot areas was Pipera, which administratively belongs to the city of Voluntari. At the beginning of the 2000s, wealthy Bucharesters took “refuge” here, and built large houses. Hence the inflated prices.

However, the reality on the ground was different from what they imagined when they headed out of the Capital: the streets were not paved, the houses were without sewerage and flooded when it rained heavily.

At a distance of almost 20 years, Pipera is today considered a part of Bucharest, also with expensive housing, occupied by expats or corporates who work in the headquarters of large companies in the “Romanian La Défense”, with shops, supermarkets and parks retail. And which has all the prerequisites to expand and become even bigger.

Read in full on Panorama.ro