From being ‘the new Messi’ to being wanted in Italy’s Serie B! – Fox Sports

Luka Romero will live crucial days to try to find continuity in football, after having little or no minutes with AC Milan, and the Italian Serie B would be that niche to try to revive his form.

According to the local press, the one born in Durango, Mexico, and who decided to play for Argentina, would analyze the possibility of placing himself under the command of the Spanish Cesc Fábregas, who is the technical director of Como 1907, a club that is in third position in the championship with 35 points, six behind the leader Parma (41).

Luka Romero (19 years old), who rose to fame for his soccer abilities since he was a child, which earned him praise the size of being compared to Lionel Messi, barely added 156 minutes between five games and only started once, between Serie A and Italian Cup.

According to Calciomercato, Lecce is the other option that would bid for the services of the Argentine attacker, who would be willing to buy him or accept a loan with the chance of definitive acquisition.

But Luka Romero would have more consideration for Como’s proposal, since Cesc Fábregas himself would have personally contacted the player to express his desire to have him.

At just 19 years old, Luka seems like he will have a second chance to rejuvenate his short career, after rising to fame thanks to his flashes of agility, which allowed him to start his career in Mallorca, go through Lazio and break a record in LaLiga at 15 years and 219 days old, making him the youngest player to debut in Spain’s La Liga.

“I would prefer not to be called the new Messi, I prefer to be called Luka Romero because there is only one Messi and I want to have a name in football,” the Albiceleste expressed at the time.

