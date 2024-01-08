From being ‘the new Messi’ to being wanted in Italy’s Serie B! – Fox Sports

#Messi #wanted #Italys #Serie #Fox #Sports

Luka Romero will live crucial days to try to find continuity in football, after having little or no minutes with AC Milan, and the Italian Serie B would be that niche to try to revive his form.

According to the local press, the one born in Durango, Mexico, and who decided to play for Argentina, would analyze the possibility of placing himself under the command of the Spanish Cesc Fábregas, who is the technical director of Como 1907, a club that is in third position in the championship with 35 points, six behind the leader Parma (41).

Luka Romero (19 years old), who rose to fame for his soccer abilities since he was a child, which earned him praise the size of being compared to Lionel Messi, barely added 156 minutes between five games and only started once, between Serie A and Italian Cup.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Mbappé doesn’t even appear in the Top 10! Jude Bellingham, the most valuable player on the market

According to Calciomercato, Lecce is the other option that would bid for the services of the Argentine attacker, who would be willing to buy him or accept a loan with the chance of definitive acquisition.

“IT IS NOT RECOMMENDED TO CALL HIM THE ‘MEXICAN MESSI'” Salva Sevilla asks for patience with Luka Romero’s future. Furthermore, the Mallorca player spoke with @lolahernan how the return against Barcelona looks like and his point of view on Kubo: “He will succeed at Real Madrid”#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/emXoy8vFS2 — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 12, 2020

But Luka Romero would have more consideration for Como’s proposal, since Cesc Fábregas himself would have personally contacted the player to express his desire to have him.

At just 19 years old, Luka seems like he will have a second chance to rejuvenate his short career, after rising to fame thanks to his flashes of agility, which allowed him to start his career in Mallorca, go through Lazio and break a record in LaLiga at 15 years and 219 days old, making him the youngest player to debut in Spain’s La Liga.

“I would prefer not to be called the new Messi, I prefer to be called Luka Romero because there is only one Messi and I want to have a name in football,” the Albiceleste expressed at the time.

THE YOUNGEST DEBUTANT IN THE ENTIRE HISTORY OF LaLIGA! 🇦🇷❤️🇲🇽 Luka Romero, born in Durango and Argentina’s youth team, debuted in the Spanish first division at the age of 15 YEARS and 219 DAYS to break the record that belonged to Samsón (Celta) since 1939. #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/EYmftGSY0j — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 24, 2020

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: The new nickname that Carlos Hermosillo gave to Rogelio Funes Mori! (VIDEO)