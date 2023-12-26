From Christmas the marathon at the table, the nutritionist’s advice

#Christmas #marathon #table #nutritionists #advice

The Christmas holidays, as we know, open the doors to delicacies and delicacies to be enjoyed at the table with loved ones: also thanks to the Apulian culinary traditions, we prepare ourselves for binges of all kinds. But is it possible to fully experience Christmas without the risk of overdoing it? We asked the nutritionist Elisabetta Cavalcanti, who works at the IRCCS “De Bellis” in Castellana.

Doctor, how should we behave during dinner parties so as not to weigh ourselves down too much?

“These kinds of holidays are real culinary marathons: they start on the 24th and end on Epiphany. It is certainly essential to respect local folklore, and sitting at the table with your family represents a moment of conviviality. After all, as Cicero said, what we eat in good company is metabolised. So it’s fine to taste everything, although there is the need not to lose sight of the portions, because there are many foods.”

And what about physical activity? Can you help us during this period?

“Certainly, to burn off we can go for 40 minute walks, and then the cold temperatures are optimal for burning calories and speeding up the metabolism”.

Do you have any advice for the days before and after the holidays?

“In the days immediately before and after the holidays, it would be advisable to limit yourself, avoid excessive consumption of carbohydrates and sugars, and instead prefer proteins and vegetables: for example, I suggest cooked vegetables, such as artichokes and chicory, which also have pharmacological properties, protect the liver and intestine”.

Another enemy to fight is the dreaded gastroenteritis. What do you propose in this regard?

“Unfortunately, flu symptoms sometimes also involve the gastrointestinal system, but as regards the bacteria that cause poisoning, you need to keep an eye on seafood. Traditions should not be put aside, but it would be better to eat them sparingly and purchase them with great care, the same that must then be used for the preservation of these delicate foods. After all, clams, mussels and oysters filter the water from the sea or from farms, and therefore there is still a small risk”.

With due precautions, can we limit the effects of Christmas feasts on our bodies?

“Absolutely, after all the few kilos we put on are mainly liquid, and therefore we will lose them in a short time, unless we have specific health problems. In any case, let’s dispel the myth that it is necessary to deprive ourselves of what we like or maintain ourselves excessively, there is no reason to lead to extremism”.

Finally, what can you tell us about food waste?

“It is important to keep the quantity of food you buy and cook under control, because then the risk is that of incurring waste. Here too it is necessary to moderate, perhaps by cooking a few grams of pasta less, if our menu already includes many courses”.

