From Galileo to James Webb, 7 Telescope Evolutions That Changed Human Perception of the Universe

SPACE — One of the tools that helps scientists see the cosmos or universe is a telescope. Currently, telescope technology is increasingly sophisticated.

However, sophisticated telescope technology was not born suddenly. It took hundreds of years for scientists to arrive at telescope technology like today.

More than 400 years ago in 1608, Dutch optician Hans Lippershey applied for a patent for his new invention, the refractor telescope. From then on, seeing the universe will never be the same again.

In the centuries since, telescopes have helped us see deep into the universe and begun to uncover its secrets.

Starting from the personal telescopes that Galileo and Newton had in their observatories, to colossal telescopes that had to be built into the sides of mountains.

The following are some of the most important and famous telescopes that made the biggest impact in the field of astronomy, as reported by BBC Night At Magazine:

Telescope Galileo

Image of Jupiter and three of its four Galilean moons through an amateur telescope, similar to what Galileo may have seen in 1610. Image: NASA

In May 1609, Galileo Galilei heard about the amazing new discovery of a Dutch scientist who used lenses to make distant objects look like they were nearby.

Such a device could finally bring the skies he studied into view. So, he started making his own versions and increased the magnification to 20x.

One of the most famous telescopes of all time was Galileo’s own. It was the beginning of astronomical observations as we understand them today.

One of Galileo’s first targets was the Moon. The Galileo telescope revealed craters and mountains on the moon’s gray surface.

He also observed the next brightest object in the night sky: Jupiter.

On January 7, 1610, he saw that Jupiter was surrounded by “three fixed stars” that appeared to be perfectly aligned with the planet. Over the next few nights, he discovered that they did not remain at all, but moved with Jupiter.

