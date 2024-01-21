From here.. the link to apply for Egyptian Post jobs 2024 with the national number through the Egyptian Jobs Portal jobs.caoa.gov.eg

#here. #link #apply #Egyptian #Post #jobs #national #number #Egyptian #Jobs #Portal #jobs.caoa.gov.eg

After the Central Agency for Organization and Administration announced the existence of 900 vacant jobs at the Egyptian Post in all its branches across the Egyptian governorates, a search began for many young people looking for work. Link to apply for Egyptian Post jobs 2024In order to apply for recently announced jobs.

Through repeated searches by many citizens for Link to apply for Egyptian Post jobs 2024It has been announced that applying for Egyptian Post jobs will be done through the Egyptian Jobs Portal across all websites, provided that this is done by following some important steps, which are as follows:

sign in to Government jobs portal .

. Create a new account on the portal and choose the job applied for.

Enter the required data.

Upload the required documents and click the submit button.

Conditions for applying for Egyptian Post jobs 2024

The conditions for applying for Egyptian Post jobs 2024 have also been announced, through the Postal Authority, which all applicants must meet, which are as follows:

The person applying for the position must be of Egyptian nationality.

The applicant must not be more than 30 years old on the date of publication of the advertisement.

The applicant’s overall rating must be at least good.

The applicant must have the qualifications required for the position he is applying for, as follows: Engineer: Bachelor of Engineering in one of the required specializations or an appropriate higher qualification, Bachelor of Laws, or Bachelor of Sharia and Law.

He must not have been previously convicted of a felony or crime against honor or trust, unless he has been rehabilitated.

He must not have been previously dismissed from service by a final ruling, and at least 4 years have not passed since the issuance of the final decision to dismiss him.

Passes the prescribed tests, training, medical examination and drug analysis.

The amount of 26 pounds must be paid to the account of the Central Agency for Organization and Administration by depositing in one of the following bank branches: the National Bank of Egypt, the Bank of Egypt, and the Bank of Cairo.

