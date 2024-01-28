From Israel they call the meeting to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip a constructive meeting

#Israel #call #meeting #reach #ceasefire #Gaza #Strip #constructive #meeting

The meeting held in Paris this Sunday by representatives of United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel to reach a new ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was “constructive,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, adding that there is still “disagreements” between the parties, which “They will continue discussing this week in other meetings”noted the text.

“The intelligence summit in Europe recently ended” in which the heads of Israeli Intelligence participated along with the heads of the American CIA, as well as the Qatari Prime Minister and the Egyptian Intelligence Chief, says the statement, which maintains that “There are still important gaps about which the parties will continue discussing” this next week.

The meetings, which began on Saturday, seek to move towards an agreement that includes a truce in the fighting and the release of hostages held by the Islamist movement Hamas – considered terrorist by the European Union – in the Gaza Strip.

According to the media, the purpose of the meetings is to achieve “A starting point” to start conversations, which demonstrates the exploratory nature of the meetings.

No one gives in to possible ceasefire in Gaza Strip

In recent weeks, several proposals designed by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, the mediating countries, were put on the table. but all were rejected by Israel and Hamas.

Israel does not accept the end of hostilities, only a temporary ceasefire that allows the release of hostagesto then continue with its objective of dismantling Hamas, and this demands the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

The parties reached a truce agreement for one week, between November 24 and 30, which stopped the fighting and allowed the exchange of 105 hostages, including foreigners, for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. Now, there are 132 hostages left inside the Strip, of which it is estimated that about 25 could be dead.

At the same time, Netanyahu He faces strong pressure from the families of the hostages, who demand that he negotiate a pact for their release at any price.

Regarding the agreement discussed in Paris, the New York Times reported a possible first 30-day truce that would allow the liberation of women and elderly and wounded hostages.

At that time, The parties would negotiate a second phase that would also last 30 days and would allow the liberation of men and soldiers. According to the newspaper, the agreement would also include the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.