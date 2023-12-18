From January 1, 2024, accounting services will change radically – News by sources

#January #accounting #services #change #radically #News #sources

From January 1, 2024, accounting services will change radically

”The financial paradigm in which companies operated is changing. Until now, business people sent invoices from suppliers to accounting”, announces financial analyst Radu Georgescu on his Facebook page. He details how the New e-invoice system will affect the lives of business people and accountants serving companies. Here is his analysis:

“From January 1, 2024, the flow changes

The accountants will send the invoices to the business people.

From 2024, only invoices received through the e-invoice system will be recorded in the accounting.

Companies must develop systems for checking invoices received in the e-invoice.

They must also implement new invoice approval flows.

Until now, accountants recorded data from invoices received by email, post, etc

From January 1, 2024, accountants will make accounting records using databases (XML files from the e-invoice system)

From January 1, 2024, invoices must be sent via e-invoice

I make a SUMMARY below with the steps to follow:

1. Who must send invoices through the e-invoice system

All companies and PFAs in Romania, VAT payers or non-payers, who have clients companies / PFAs in Romania

2. How to register in the e-invoice system

Registration is done automatically when you send the first invoice via e-invoice

3. How to send invoices after January 1, 2024

Starting from January 1, 2024, all companies and PFAs in Romania (VAT payers or non-payers) must send all B2B invoices to the e-invoice system (invoices issued to other companies / PFAs in Romania)

Invoices are sent in the e-invoice system within a maximum of 5 days from the date of issue

To send in the e-invoice system, you need a token registered at ANAF

Only the invoices sent / received through the e-invoice system will be recorded in the accounting (starting from July 1, 2024)

Expenses and VAT can no longer be deducted from invoices that are not received through the e-invoice system (starting on July 1, 2024)

4. How to cancel an invoice in the e-invoice system

The electronic invoice communicated to the recipient cannot be returned in the national RO eFactura electronic invoice system.

In the case of an electronic invoice to which the recipient has objections, he notifies the issuer of the electronic invoice, including in the national electronic invoice system RO e-Factura, by writing a message to this effect.

If an invoice is corrected (cancellation, etc.), the corrected electronic invoice is sent in e-invoice

5. Fines

The fines are very high.

For not sending invoices in the e-invoice system, the fines are between 1,000 – 10,000 lei

The fines apply after April 1, 2024

Also, the registration after July 1, 2024 of an invoice that is not sent through the e-invoice system is fined with the amount of VAT entered on the invoice

6. Implementation in accounting software

All accounting and invoicing software must implement e-invoice

7. Accountants will turn into financial analysts

The nice part is that the accounting people will no longer manually record the information.

They will turn into financial analysts who will interpret financial data and help companies to be more profitable”, concludes Radu Georgescu.