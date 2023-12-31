From lentils to insecticide: seven “good climate actions” I learned this year | Sustainability

#lentils #insecticide #good #climate #actions #learned #year #Sustainability

Given the enormous scale of climate change, it is easy to see individual efforts as futile. But small acts make a difference.

Not only do we profoundly influence our friends and family, our actions and examples act as posters advertising social norms. We have the power to change what is “normal.” Just look at why your neighbors install solar panels.

Fortunately, there are many things that are not only good for the planet, but also improve our lives. Based on responses to a column [Climate Coach] that I signed over the last year at The Washington Postit seems to me that there are millions of people who want to do more in their own lives regarding climate change.

Here are seven things I discovered in 2023 that could make a difference in your new year.

Lentils are the most underrated protein

I once underestimated lentils and the rest of the legume family. Who among us has never rejected a bowl of mushy brown lentils?

But I was mistaken. It wasn’t the lentils. It was me – at least the way I was preparing them.

From rich, velvety black “beluga” lentils to speckled, dark green French Puy and bright green Lairds, legumes can shine in any meal.

They go well with meat, or can replace it as the protagonist of the show. I’ve served them for breakfast (with a little yogurt) and even in brownies (for true devotees). In my house, they’re the perfect Sunday night meal—one that can last all week, with recipes that prove to be a hit with vegetarians, omnivores, and dedicated carnivores alike.

And you will be strengthening your body and the soil while you eat. Legumes rejuvenate the soil and generally do not require irrigation or high-carbon nitrogen fertilizers. Each serving contains enough vitamins, minerals, and iron to give meat a run for its money.

So start eating. In my kitchen, lentils braised in red wine are part of the routine.

Pre-washing the dishes is useless

Household appliance folklore remains stuck in the 1970s. Manufacturers have finally created household machines that work better than humans.

So this year, I handed this task over to them.

No more pre-washing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher: Scraping is enough for almost all dirt. The powerful jets, heat, and detergent of modern dishwashers can do the job well with little water (three gallons for an entire load), generating less than half the greenhouse gas emissions compared to washing the hand. Bonus: saves 230 hours, the equivalent of 10 days of vacation, compared to washing by hand for a year.

The same applies to other household machines. Set smart thermostats and forget about them. The software can now maximize efficiency while learning your preferences, whether it’s your fridge or your heater. Washing clothes in cold water cleans the vast majority of clothes. If you’re renting or don’t want to replace your stove, affordable portable induction burners and countertop convection ovens can handle most of your cooking.

What happens when household appliances reach the end of their useful life? I don’t keep them on life support after a decade or two. Recycling old appliances reduces emissions and your energy bill, even after manufacturing is taken into account, says the nonprofit research organization American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Furthermore, clothes and dishes are cleaner. To recycle household appliances, check with retailers, utilities and local governments about their collection programs.

Shampoo bars are better

Soaps. Softeners. Shaving creams. Laundry detergent. Most of it is nothing more than expensive water. Companies love to sell you huge plastic bottles of these personal and cleaning products because it’s convenient and profitable – for them.

But faced with a tsunami of plastic waste and possible regulation, some companies are starting to offer a full range of concentrated products. Just add the water.

This year, I switched most of my products to concentrates, powders and lozenges. Now I use a shampoo and a solid conditioner bar. It’s as gentle and nourishing as any liquid product you’ve used in the past, it’s not at all like washing your hair with bar soap. My toothpaste is now a simple tablet. My cleaning products are all concentrates that I refill.

Will stopping using plastic bottles in my bathroom save the world? No. But I prefer to buy what I need, not send water and packaging that I don’t need, and contribute to the transition away from single-use plastics.

As a result, my world is cleaner, inside and out.

Bidets are better than toilet paper

The bidet remains a mystery to many Americans. But billions of people around the world can attest to the superiority of spraying your ass over stuffing pieces of paper. It’s more hygienic, less wasteful and does the job better.

Americans are finally catching on. If you already have it in your bathroom, make good use of it.

Since the pandemic, this bathroom piece has exploded in popularity. Bidets that attach to an existing toilet are priced at around $30, within the reach of almost all Americans. Or, if you’re like DJ Khaled, you can opt for a porcelain throne for $21,181.

Bidets reduce household toilet paper consumption by around 80%. Regarding the paper to buy, explore your options. “Ultra-soft” rollers are made from mature or ancient trees, harvested for their longer fibers. Everything from bamboo to recycled fabric is equally good. There are many brands and varieties of toilet paper.

Did anyone in my house notice the change? Just to say that the new brand was better than the old one.

Your sweater could be forever

I wanted to have a better relationship with my things. So much ends up in the landfill or in the back of the closet. There has to be a better way.

Firstly, I learned that I needed to understand how I feel about my things. Our objects, especially our clothes, serve as extensions of our identities and even our values. Our emotional connection with them is what determines their value.

To build a wardrobe that will last a decade (or more), I stopped looking at just how long a piece of clothing can remain wearable or fashionable. Clothing often becomes obsolete in the buyer’s mind long before any material wears out. By finding and cultivating pieces that mean something to me, I can create what Jonathan Chapman, a professor at the Carnegie Mellon University School of Design, calls emotional durability. “We are consumers of meaning rather than matter,” he writes.

Now I can expect my clothes to last (almost) forever.

One of the best things you can do for nature is pay attention to it

This year, I started really paying attention to my wild neighbors.

With the help of the Merlin bird identification app, I tuned my ear to the calls of white-crowned sparrows and California chickadees. The once anonymous green blur of weeds, flowers and trees turned into Monterey pines, wall barley and rock roses, using Seek and PlantNet to identify species with photos and videos.

I discovered that it is possible to identify almost all the flowers, plants and trees around us with four free applications developed by scientists (avoid the paid ones). It’s like magic. Within weeks, I was on a first-name basis with my wild neighbors. Time slowed down. The seasons were richer. I experienced the ebb and flow as animals arrived in the spring or left for warmer climates in the fall

Is this good for you? Study after study reveals that time spent in or near nature — even through a window — can improve our mental and physical health.

Is it good for nature? The natural world depends on it. However, our connection to nature is disappearing with each passing generation. Fewer and fewer people grow up living in our wild world.

This generational amnesia of the natural world, as species decline or die out, has a name: baseline shifting. Their acceptance is unraveling what has made our world able to withstand these shocks: combating the loss of the rich tapestry of species.

An essential way to preserve our baselines, scientists recognize, is to tell stories. We need to remember all the species that filled our world and can do so again. That’s why I tell my son about the disappearing fireflies and share the interactions I have in nature with the people around me.

Insecticides don’t work

Stop using insecticides. They don’t work. The devices have no noticeable impact on mosquitoes or biting insects, killing an estimated 70 billion or more insects a year, most of which are beneficial. Traps, fans, clothing and repellents do their job well.

Enjoy the butterflies and bees.

Exclusive PUBLIC/The Washington Post