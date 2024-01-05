From markets to the economy – and other things you need to know – Executive Digest

#markets #economy #Executive #Digest

The first week of the new year started with world stocks falling, following a jump in US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar. Given that dovish rate expectations have been one of the main catalysts driving the risk-on recovery in late 2023, all eyes will be on upcoming economic data to clarify whether markets have gotten ahead of themselves.

From US interest rate futures, the current market consensus is for six rate cuts for 2024, with the first cut to be set as early as March 2024. However, that is not what the Federal Reserve (Fed ) guided at its December meeting, with market participants hoping that upcoming data on inflation and employment in the US could influence policymakers’ views on rates.

Highlights from next week

US earnings season: Top US banks

According to tradition, the earnings release campaign for the 4th quarter of 2023 will start with the results of the main US banks, starting next Friday (January 12, 2024), with JPMorgan, Citigroup , Wells Fargo and Bank of America leading the group.

For the upcoming earnings season, the estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 2.4% year on year, which will mark the second consecutive quarter of earnings growth for the index.

January 11, 2023 (Thursday 1:30 pm GMT): US CPI

Markets have gotten ahead of the Fed in pricing in aggressive rate cuts through 2024, with interest rate futures currently leaning toward six rate cuts this year. This is a significantly more dovish view than that guided by US policymakers, with the Fed’s December dot plot pointing to “just” three quarter-point cuts by the end of 2024.

Thus, further US inflation progress will be on watch to support the argument that price pressures are coming under control and to provide room for policymakers to recalibrate their views on cutting rates.

Current expectations point to the US underlying CPI registering year-on-year growth of 3.8%, down from 4.0% in November 2023. Global inflation is expected to rise to 3.3%, up from 3 .1% recorded in November 2023. In the monthly comparison, both global inflation and underlying inflation are expected to increase by 0.2%.

January 12, 2023 (Friday, 01.30am GMT): China CPI

China’s deflation situation worsened in November, with consumer prices falling 0.5% year-on-year, the sharpest pace in three years. Likewise, factory deflation has also been worsening for the second consecutive month, falling 3.0% year-on-year in November, compared to the 2.6% decline in October.

Generally speaking, the decline in prices continues to reflect weak domestic demand in the world’s second largest economy, as unfavorable working conditions and the fall in the real estate market keep consumption and consumer confidence under control. With China’s central bank increasing liquidity injection to aid growth, along with measures to support the property sector, market participants remain alert to any sustained turnaround in economic conditions.

Expectations point to consumer prices in China in December remaining in contractionary territory, at -0.3% in annual terms, while producer prices are expected to stand at -2.7% in annual terms.

January 12, 2023 (Friday 07:00 SGT): UK gross domestic product (GDP)

The British economy contracted by 0.3% in October, due to rainy weather and high interest rates. The weak number ended a run of slightly better-than-expected GDP figures and led the UK interest rate market to forecast six 25bp rate cuts in 2024.

The market is expecting a modest gain of 0.1% in November. However, if another negative print is seen, it would increase the chances of the UK economy entering recession (two consecutive quarters of contraction) in 2024, for the first time since Covid in 2020.

January 13: Presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan

One of the main geopolitical events in early 2024 is the presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan, scheduled for January 13th. Although polls indicate that the current the status quo “tense” will likely be maintained, China’s recent verbal threats leave some uncertainty.

Taiwan belongs to the so-called Asian Tiger group. It is the world’s largest producer of semiconductors, so any military actions in Taiwan would lead to a technological crisis, probably causing a global economic collapse. TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is the largest semiconductor manufacturer, holding almost 58% of the market share, followed by Samsung, with a share of 12.4%.

From a market perspective, it is crucial to closely monitor the performance of TSMC shares and the Chinese yuan. While the elections themselves are unlikely to change the current market situation, an escalation of the conflict could significantly hurt Taiwanese companies’ shares and lead to more problems for the yuan.

XTB Analysis