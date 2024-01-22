From Messi to Fito Zelaya, the Cuscatlán benches

The Primera players have already begun to use the stadium’s new substitute benches. They were seen comfortable and happy, this Sunday

They remodeled them to be used in the friendly match. Select vs. Inter Miami, last Friday. And this Sunday, the First Division players began to occupy the new substitute benches of the eCuscatlán stadium.

It was for the duel between CD Águila against Alianza FC. The substitutes in this match, from each team, sat in the new seats. But it was the feathered players who occupied the visiting dressing room for the team from Florida, United States.

In that sector, the companions of Leo Messi and the stars Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Paradoxically, they were released precisely for Messi, so that the Argentine was comfortable and at a good level.

However, that is why the criticism arose, and it was because the world champion did not occupy them and preferred to sit on the cement in front of the bench, next to the “Pistolero.” And now, the LMF players began to use them calmly.

On the side of the sector where the Selecta was, in the local dressing room, next to the northern sector, the white elements sat. There you could see Fito Zelaya calm. The 22 of the albos is one of the first to reflect that he had a good level seat.

On the south side, meanwhile, feathered substitutes appeared. In an image that was captured by CANCHA, players like Darwin Cerén, Benji Villalobos and Alex Larín were also seen without complications.

The improvement in infrastructure left by Messi’s visit has been positive for Salvadoran football. And Cusca is doing its best for the comfort of the players, who deserve it.

LOOK AT THESE IMAGES:

The white Fito Zelaya, on the new benches at the Cuscatlán stadium. Photo: EDH Jonatan FunesThe Águila players, on the new benches at the Cuscatlán stadium. Photo: EDH Jonatan Funes

