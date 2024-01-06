From Moulay Idris to King Mohammed VI (2/2) – Today Morocco

#Moulay #Idris #King #Mohammed #Today #Morocco

The Moroccan Sahara, where inter-African trade is flourishing via the El Guerguerat border post and international investments are increasing, is experiencing growing economic growth and a sustained rate of opening of diplomatic and consular representations of sister countries as well as international organizations.

Ratification by Sultan Mohammed IV of the Saharan customary judicial system

Sultan Mohammed IV (1859-1873) ratified – by laying down the Sultan’s bucket – the Saharan customary code of the Rgueibat, submitted by the Cadi of the Rgueibat Abd Al-Hay Al-Berbouchi Rgueibi, following recourse to the supreme authority of the Sultan regarding a dispute between the Rgueibat and Tajakant tribes over the use and distribution of grazing areas in Oued Sakia El Hamra.

To signify the centrality granted by the Sultan to the exercise of his sovereignty, Sultan Mohammed IV convened and chaired, in person, a High Court, composed of 70 judges from Fez and Marrakech, to rule on this dispute over the distribution of areas. pastureland of Oued Sakia El Hamra.

The Sultans, leaders of the anti-colonial resistance in the Moroccan Sahara

Following the Spanish proclamation, in 1884, of the establishment of the protectorate system in the Sahara region, in violation of the Moroccan-Spanish treaty of May 28, 1767, Sultan Hassan I rejected, in a protest addressed on May 18, 1886 to the representatives of the European powers in Tangier, the occupation of southern Morocco and reminded Spain, a month later, that Rio de Oro is “inhabited by the Ouled Delim and the Aroussiyine tribe who are our faithful servants who have settled around Marrakech and Fez.

The holy founder of the tribe, Cheikh Ma El Aïnin, who swore allegiance to the Sultans Moulay Abderrahmane (1860), Hassan I (1890) and Moulay Abdelaziz (1904), conferred, at the end of the 18th century and at the beginning of the 19th more of scale and echo to the Moroccan resistance in the Saharan lands.

To maintain Morocco’s attachment to its Sahara, despite the restrictive clauses imposed by the protectorate system, Sultan Moulay Abdelaziz appointed, in 1905, his uncle Moulay Idriss Ben Abderrahman Ben Souleiman, as envoy of the Sovereign to lead the national resistance in the Saharan lands.

The fight of Sultan Mohammed V to complete the territorial integrity of Morocco

Upon his return from forced exile on November 16, 1955, Sultan Mohammed V set about completing territorial integrity; the proclamation of independence only concerned the northern and central areas.

Thus, the National Liberation Army of the South, created in 1956, under the auspices of Sultan Mohammed V, succeeded in forcing the Spanish colonial army to retreat into its barracks and to administer, in the name of the Sultan, a large part of the territory – from the banks of Oued Sakia El Hamra to the borders of the Rio de Oro -, where she set about reestablishing the signs of the effective exercise of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara (lifting of the emblems of the Kingdom, maintaining the public order and the fulfillment of justice).

At the same time, Sultan Mohammed V resumed the sovereign traditions of the eternal bonds of allegiance of the Saharan tribes, by carrying out a tour to the South of the country, which will take him to M’Hamid el-Ghizlane, on February 25, 1959, where the Father of Independence wishes to express its pride in seeing “the Regueibat, the Teknas, the Ouled Delim and other Chenguit tribes, and to hear them, accompanied by their men of law and their scholars, reaffirm us – like their fathers made to our ancestor – their attachment to the Alaouite Throne and their belonging to Morocco through close and unwavering ties. »

Hassan II, the Green March for the completion of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom

The late His Majesty King Hassan II, may God rest his soul, definitively sealed the completion, ad vitam aeternam, of the territorial integrity and national unity of the Kingdom, through the peaceful Green March of November 6, 1975, at which 350,000 Moroccan citizens participated, following the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice of October 16, 1975, which confirms that the Moroccan Sahara has never been “Terra Nullius” and the existence of legal links and allegiance between the Sultans of Morocco and the Saharan tribes.

The Green March reveals itself to be a founding act of contemporary Moroccan history, through its reconfiguration of the geostrategic place of Morocco and its continuous extensions on the social, political, economic and cultural life, … of the Nation.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Sahelian, African and Atlantic vocation of the Moroccan Sahara

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God help him, who “ensure that the potential of the Moroccan Sahara is used in the most judicious way” gives the Southern Provinces a new, larger and more daring vocation, to be a Sahelian, sub-Saharan and Atlantic junction point.

New model of development of the Southern Provinces

In fact, the New Development Model for the Southern Provinces, with an investment of more than $9 billion, launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God glorify Him, in 2015, propelled the Southern provinces into a emerging region (polydisciplinary faculties, career cities, technopoles, Tiznit-Dakhla highway, Atlantic ports of Dakhla and Amheiriz, industrial zones, etc.).

The Moroccan Sahara, where inter-African trade is flourishing via the El Guerguerat border post and international investments are increasing, is experiencing growing economic growth and a sustained rate of opening of diplomatic and consular representations of sister countries as well as international organizations. Since December 2019, around thirty Arab, African and Latin American consulates have been established in Laâyoune and Dakhla.

Sahelian, African and Atlantic vocation of the Moroccan Sahara

In his speech of November 6, 2023, on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Green March, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God help him, expressed the royal desire to make the Moroccan Sahara a high place of communion human, a regional economic integration hub and a platform for Sahelian, African and Atlantic influence.

The ambitious projects of the Moroccan Sahara, drawn up by the August Sovereign, relating to the economy of the future (renewable energy, water desalination, public infrastructure, maritime economy, blue economy, national merchant marine fleet, railway plan, etc. ), are part of this royal vision of the reconfiguration of the geopolitical space of the Kingdom, into which the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline project and the institutional mechanisms of the 23 Atlantic African states fit.

The Sahelian and Atlantic vocation of the Moroccan Sahara will have a dimension of opening up the Sahel countries, within the framework of the Royal Initiative to facilitate the access of the Sahel States to the Atlantic Ocean, which will “substantially transform the Sahel economy -Saharan”.

Moreover, at the end of the first ministerial coordination meeting on the “International Initiative of His Majesty the King, may God assist him, to promote access of the Sahel countries to the Atlantic”, held in Marrakech on December 23, 2023, the participating Sahel countries announced their support for the Royal Initiative.

By Sidi Mohamed Biedallah Moroccan diplomat