From now on, both ASRock and MSI motherboards support 256GB DDR5 RAM

#ASRock #MSI #motherboards #support #256GB #DDR5 #RAM

Both manufacturers have announced that we can now expand the memory capacity of our PC even further on certain motherboards – because it can never be enough.

Daniel Bódi

17.12.2023 – ASRock has great news for ram collectors: Intel 700s and AMD AM5 series boards now support higher memory capacities, thanks to all four DIMM slots being filled with Kingston Fury Renegade 64GB modules away. To prove this, the company also shared a screenshot of an AMD system (X670E Taichi board) and an Intel machine (Z790 Nova WiFi), which are already running with this maximum memory capacity.

But this is not the only good news: MSI has also announced that it now supports 256 GB of RAM on quad-socket motherboards and 128 GB on dual-socket motherboards. Both motherboard manufacturers used Kingston Fury Renegade 64GB (KF560C36-64) modules with DDR5 chips manufactured by Micron.

According to Tom’s Hardware, these kits support EXPO and XMP 3.0 profiles, which support speeds up to 6000 MT/s at 1.350V with 36-38-38 latency. The portal also notes that this is all thanks to Micron and 1-Beta’s new LPDDR5X technology, originally designed for mobile chips, which provides higher performance, higher bit density and better energy efficiency.

Although MSI and ASRock were the first manufacturers to announce the innovation, it is quite certain that other motherboard manufacturers will also be able to support 64GB DDR5 memory kits with AMD X670E and Z790 chipsets. However, it is not entirely certain that the X670 motherboards will also be supported, since its only novelty is the support of sixteen PCIe 5.0 lanes through the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

You should also read this: