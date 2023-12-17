From now on, Hungarian Netflix subscribers can also play the GTA trilogy

#Hungarian #Netflix #subscribers #play #GTA #trilogy

Long-awaited content has been added to Netflix’s game library, as subscribers can now download GTA The Definitive Edition games for free. The package includes GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, precisely their optimized versions for mobile devices and tablets.

So anyone who fantasized about reliving the adventures of Tommy Vercetti or CJ during the Christmas break can start downloading the games, and the fact that Netflix users can do this for free is just the icing on the cake. it was reported by Mobilgamer. Out of line, HUF 3.393 billion was bet on the Five Lottery, here are the winning numbers

Remastered versions of the three classic games were released in 2021, the 20th anniversary of GTA III’s debut. At that time, you could board the nostalgia flight on consoles and PC, and although it was also announced for mobile, it was not yet possible to know the exact time of the release. Rockstar didn’t rush the matter, hopefully this will have fewer bugs than in the previous Definitive version.

In the midst of great anticipation, Netflix got the opportunity to acquire the rights to the games, which they succeeded in, and we can even find an extra function, because with the Classic Lighting mode, we can restore the sky and colors of the original GTAs.

Those who are already waiting for the latest episode will need a good dose of patience. Although the GTA VI trailer has already been released, the official release will certainly not take place until 2025, at least on consoles, while the sixth episode is expected to arrive on PC in 2026.