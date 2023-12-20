#sun #shining #smiling

Poor 6.7 million most populous Central Asian country, 1991 after becoming independent, it has been plagued by political instability for almost three decades.

The current Kyrgyz flag, a yellow circle on a red background depicting a traditional nomadic yurt, surrounded by flowing lines radiating to the sides, was adopted in 1992 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In November, Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiyev submitted a bill to change the emblem so that these lines “clearly resemble the rays of the sun.”

Proponents of the change, including President Sadyr Dzaparov, argued that the current design was too reminiscent of a sunflower, preventing Kyrgyzstan from fulfilling its potential as a “developed and independent” state.

“In the opinion of the public, our flag resembles a sunflower, in this context the country cannot straighten itself,” said S. Dzaparov in October. “There were even cases when visiting foreigners said that sunflowers probably grow in large quantities in our republic,” he added.

“From now on, it will be as if the sun is shining and smiling on us,” said S. Japarov, who advocated for the changes, in October.

On Wednesday, 59 MPs voted for the changes, only five were against.

Japarov has been in power since 2021, when he was released from prison by supporters and quickly rose to power. Earlier this month, dozens of people demonstrated in the capital, Bishkek, against the flag change.

Kyrgyzstan is rich in natural resources, but like other Central Asian countries, many citizens depend on remittances from migrants working abroad. According to the World Bank, in order to achieve strong economic growth, Kyrgyzstan needs to implement reforms to “develop the private sector and create jobs, promote international trade and generate fiscally sustainable energy.”