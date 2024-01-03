From now on: New TV channel provides even more entertainment

#channel #entertainment

DF1 also works with the streaming service DAZN. DAZN Media is now also taking over the marketing of the channel. For the first time, DAZN is making selected program content freely available to everyone on classic free TV via cable, satellite and IPTV. The broadcaster left it open what the specific content was.

“DF1 is licensing an extensive mix of popular ServusTV formats and will be showing them on German free TV from January. Classic linear free TV is undergoing fundamental change. We see a key element for the economic operation of our station in the development of strategic partnerships Platforms and content partners and are open to other players who would like to accompany us on this path. Right at the start of the new channel, we are pleased to have found a strong partner in DAZN, through which we can not only offer great sports content to all sports enthusiasts, but who also takes over the marketing of the advertising inventory for us. We are incredibly proud and grateful for the collaboration with everyone involved, who implemented this great project within just a few weeks,” explains David Müller, Managing Director of DF1 Medien GmbH.

“The partnership with DF1 is groundbreaking for DAZN and an important step in expanding access to our unique content portfolio. For the first time, we are bringing the excitement of our unique sports offering portfolio to classic free TV via cable, satellite and IPTV -audience and thus open it up to different target groups. We are also proud of the trust that DF1 places in us in marketing. This shows the success of DAZN Media, which has developed into an important player in the market since its launch just two years ago ,” explains Alice Mascia, CEO DACH and Group CMO of DAZN.