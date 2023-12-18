From oysters to eggs: 10 foods that can even cause death

#oysters #eggs #foods #death

If the recipe calls for raw eggs, such as homemade mayonnaise, it is best to use the pasteurized version. This procedure eliminates the presence of pathogenic microorganisms. It is possible to find this product being sold in bags, gallons or boxes similar to milk boxes, with the possibility of purchasing just the white or the yolk.

Maniçoba is made with wild cassava Image: Quintalparaense/Instagram

4. Wild cassava

There are two types of cassava: tame and wild. Visually, there is no difference between them. Mansa, also known as cassava and cassava, is used in cakes, breads, consumed boiled or fried, and in a variety of homemade recipes. Brava, which has a bitter taste, has a poison known as hydrocyanic acid.

If consumed, this plant causes vomiting, diarrhea, tiredness, shortness of breath, dizziness, tachycardia, weakness, mental confusion, convulsions, coma and even death. Therefore, the wild cassava root is only used in industry to make flour, starch, cassava starch, among other derivatives, thanks to detoxification techniques.

But in some places in Brazil it is common to find a typical dish called maniçoba, made with wild cassava leaves, which also contain the poison. To remove hydrocyanic acid, the leaves are cooked for at least a week, with frequent water changes.