From Pedro Martínez to 70 million

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, comments and asks: “I congratulate him for being so honest and very clear about his votes for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. However, in Venezuela there is a campaign of much hatred towards you from some media, by journalists, narrators and commentators. But you continue to vote according to your knowledge, and NOT for such patriotism, which has done so much damage to humanity.”

“Can you tell me about the defensive records of Enzo Hernández and César Gutiérrez?”

Friend PeEle: As I always tell the culopicosos, “the dogs bark, but the caravan passes”… And Enzo, 1,068 outs, 2,080 assists, 119 errors, average, 964… César, 242 outs, 433 assists, 33 errors, average, 953.

Oswaldo Hernández, son of a great journalist and Zulian friend of the same name, writes from Bordeaux, France, and asks: “What can you tell me about the evolution of the velocity of pitchers, for example, from Babe Ruth to Nolan Ryan?”

Friend Chaldo: Greater speed than Cy Young, Babe Ruth, Bob Feller or Nolan Ryan, it is not possible. What has improved is the type of launches. Now there is the knuckle curve, there are three types of changes, plus straight four-speed gears.

Matías Díaz, from Santo Domingo, asks: “Was Marichal the first Latin American to win 20 games in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Maty: Adolfo Luque, from Havana, 27-8, with the Reds in 1923; Juan Marichal, from Laguna Verde, Dominican, 25-8 in 1963, with the Giants.

Orlando Vásquez R. from Maracaibo, asks: “Do you think it’s possible that they sign a player for a billion dollars?”

Friend Orlo: In 1997, the best paid was Pedro Martínez, with 12 million 500 thousand. And just 27 years later, we are going for 70 million per season, according to Shohei (Midas) Ohtani.

