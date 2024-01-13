From poor orphan to billionaire: The story of the man who founded the BYD electric car company that dethroned Tesla

#poor #orphan #billionaire #story #man #founded #BYD #electric #car #company #dethroned #Tesla

Today he is the founder of the world’s leading manufacturer of electric cars. However, hardly anyone thought that an orphan from the poorest regions of China would rise to become a billionaire, whose company competes (and quite successfully) with Tesla.

This is not a fairy tale, but the story of Wang Chuanfu, the owner of the electric car manufacturing company BYD. The brand’s cars are now sold in more than 60 countries and the company dethroned Tesla as the world’s biggest electric car maker, selling 42,000 more cars than its US rival last year.

So who is Wang Chuanfu?

Born in 1966 in the agricultural province of Anhui in eastern China, Chuanfu was born into a family of rice farmers. He was raised by his older siblings after his parents passed away. He received a scholarship to study chemistry at Central South University, then known as Central South Industrial University, and later received a master’s degree from Beijing General Research Institute of Non-ferrous Metals, now known as GRINM Group.

After several years as a government researcher, Chuanfu moved to Shenzhen. There, 29-year-old Chuanfu, together with his cousin, founded a company for the production of batteries for mobile phones and called it BYD.

Cell phone battery success

Within four months, they acquired an office building and factory thanks to his cousin’s $300,000 investment in the company. From the beginning, BYD has professed a clear strategy: emulating successful products and keeping costs as low as possible.

Their goal is to “copy” products from manufacturers such as Toyota, Sanyo and Sony, but make theirs cheaper.

Instead of expensive machines, they hire a significant amount of labor on short-term contracts. By 2002, BYD dominated the battery market. Its clients include Motorola, Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung.

The following year, Chuanfu bought the bankrupt state-owned automaker Tsinchuan Automobile and renamed it BYD Auto. Together with BYD electronics, which manufactures batteries and components for headphones, these two subsidiaries make up the company’s core operations.

In 2005, BYD launched the F3 sedan – much cheaper than the Toyota Corolla it resembles. The car topped the sales charts in China by the end of the decade.

Beating Tesla for the second year in a row by producing over 3 million cars in 2023 – how BYD is doing it

Its overseas sales in 2023 exceeded 242,000 new vehicles

In the late 2000s, Warren Buffett tried to take advantage of the growing demand for cars in China and, on the recommendation of his partner Charlie Munger, turned his attention to BYD. So In 2008, Berkshire Hathaway invested $232 million in BYD.

This of course attracted the attention of investors around the world and accelerated the company’s rise.

BYD earned $5.1 billion and Chuanfu topped the Forbes China list for the first time in 2009.

Unlike personalities like Elon Musk or Jack Ma, Chuanfu constantly shuns the limelight, not liking such attention.

BYD is now the world’s largest manufacturer of battery electric buses with over 50,000 buses on the road worldwide and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the US. It has a factory in Lancaster, California that manufactures buses as well as other vehicles such as trucks and forklifts.

Since 2009, the automaker has also benefited from billions in Chinese subsidies and indirect aid to support emerging electric car companies.

Chuanfu is worth $14.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and ranks 132nd on the list.

The company monitors every part of its production process. This approach paid off during the pandemic, when BYD was able to avoid supply chain problems and still turn a profit.

If you like Tesla, you will fall in love with BYD

“Tesla and BYD… are now comparable in size in terms of volumes, revenue and profit

Chuanfu was one of the first billionaires in China to start making masks during the pandemic, according to the South China Morning Post, becoming the world’s largest manufacturer within months.

Rival of Tesla

After months of analyst speculation, BYD has taken Tesla’s crown as the world’s largest electric car maker, which means. BYD is worth about $78 billion, which is only about a tenth of Tesla’s market value.

Automaker BYD is eyeing markets beyond China with plans to build its first European factory in Hungary. This November, company executives said they wanted a 10 percent share of the global electric car market, excluding the U.S. and Europe.

That means overseas sales should jump from around 240,000 units to over 2 million.