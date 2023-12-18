from recovering peace of mind in Miami to winning his eighth Ballon d’Or

#recovering #peace #mind #Miami #winning #eighth #Ballon #dOr

“That’s it, that’s it, that’s it”. After imploring Gonzalo Montiel looking at the sky to score his penalty and end the ordeal of penalties against France; after kneeling in the very center circle of the Lusail stadium once Cachete did his thing to hug first with Leandro Paredes and then with everyone who crossed him to congratulate him for conquering the world, Lionel Messi looked desperately for his team at the top of the boxes. And when he found them, he stood at the edge of the playing field, showed his teeth with a big smile of satisfaction and with his arms he gave them the sign that at the same time would serve as a preview of what would come next: “That’s it!”.

Messi had only one thing left to win in his enormous career and he achieved it in Qatar 2022. There, at the gates of the desert, Leo put a bow on his days as a soccer player by finally becoming world champion. His lifelong dream had now been fulfilled. It was a reality. The captain standing with the golden Cup in his hands offering it to the team was an image imagined so many times by football fans that many had to rub their eyes and pinch themselves to verify that what they were seeing on television (and a few privileged ones from the stands) It was really happening.

That December 18, 2022 was, without a doubt, a before and after for the best player in history. Being able to complete his collection of trophies with the most sought after and difficult of all allowed him to see everything with different eyes, no longer filtered by the pressure of submitting to the highest level of demand possible to always feel at his best with the aim of trying again and again. time.

The World Cup changed some of its decisions for 2023. First and foremost, he made him continue to be the symbol of the Argentine National Team. Said by him in several subsequent interviews, if he had not lifted the Cup on Arab soil, he would have hung up the Albiceleste shirt forever. However, he sweated so much sacrifice to get there that he now wants to allow himself – and how well he does – to enjoy the laurels that he knew how to achieve by continuing with the boots on to defend the AFA shield, now guarded by three shining stars.

And then, the man from Rosario chose to make a drastic turn at the club level that surprised everyone: not only did he not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but he also did not return to Barcelona and He chose to sign with Inter Miami to be the new star of the MLS in the United Statesa growing league but far from the European elite.

Yes, that one “That’s it” post final in Qatar was prescient because it also meant that the days of dueling with the best footballers in the best leagues were over for him. Because? Not because he didn’t have the physique, much less the level, of course. But because, once arriving in the pleasant zone of eternal glory, he prioritized his personal and family life.

After a tsunami of rumors and versions of his future, Messi himself announced in an extensive interview his decision to leave the European competition, which meant abandoning the search for a new Champions League, to go live with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. and his children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro to a city that he always liked for family vacations and where he could have a day to day life as close to an ordinary life as possible.

So it was. Leo arrived in Miami and went to eat out, go shopping at the supermarket, go for a walk in public places, enjoy Disney, watch his children play soccer as another spectator… Obviously, in every place he runs into fans. They ask for photos and greet you, but you don’t feel harassed and much less singled out like in Paris.

From the mistreatment in France (with whistles and insults from the fans included) to the calm of Florida and the love of the Argentines in each return to the country to play again in the Scaloneta, first for the title celebrations and then for the start of the Qualifiers towards 2026.

In the first competition he played in the pink clothes of the club led by his friend David Beckham, the Leagues CupMessi converted 10 goals and gave an assist to make the Olympic comeback after beating Nashville on penalties. It was a devastating presentation by the now world champion, who revolutionized the soccer.

Despite his assists in the US Open Cup, Leo and his Inter Miami could not win that other trophy. And in the local league the objective of leaving the bottom of the table to get Tata Martino’s team into the playoffs was not met. In total on North American soil he collected 11 screamers and three assists in 13 appearances.

In the middle, an old injury woke up to be this year’s little black spot. He scored the great goal from a free kick to beat Ecuador 1-0 in the debut of the South American Qualifiers with the National Team and strikingly asked for the change with a couple of minutes remaining in that match on River’s field.

From that moment on, he went through several weeks of ups and downs. The scar from an old tear in his right hamstring was present to bother him and prevent him from training fully. He had to regulate to avoid a muscle tear and missed many matches with his club.

He did not stop coming to the National Team, although he also had to stop the ball and watch the victory in La Paz from the outside and the victory against Paraguay from the bench. In Lima, against Peru, he showed himself recovered and scored a double.

The house was back in order for Messi. And the world was once again at his feet when it was his turn to receive his eighth Ballon d’Or. His masterpiece in the Middle East gave him this distinction, the most important at an individual level for a footballer, once again to be definitively unattainable. .

After the stumble in the Bombonera against Bielsa’s Uruguay, La Pulga closed the competition with another historic celebration at the Maracaná by beating Brazil on their home soil for the first time in the history of the Qualifiers.

“That’s it, that’s it, that’s it”. 2023 ended for Lionel Messi, the first year as world champion, the year in which he said goodbye to the lights of Europe to begin to experience football from another perspective, although without losing his competitive instinct. Without a doubt, the best of all will go for more in 2024, with the Copa América as a central objective.