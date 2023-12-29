From rising rents to the end of VAT Zero. Everything that changes in prices from January 1st

#rising #rents #VAT #prices #January #1st

Rent, telecommunications, tobacco, alcohol, transport and VAT Zero. The year 2024 starts with different prices. Know what will change.

The arrival of the new year brings an update in prices in several sectors, which promises to impact the Portuguese wallet. From the increase in housing rents, to the end of Zero VAT, from January 1st nothing will remain the same.

The three main operators in Portugal, Meo, Vodafone and NOS, will increase their prices, bread will become more expensive, to cover production costs, electricity will rise by 3.7% for families in the regulated market , and the remaining operators in the liberalized market have not yet announced the value of the increases. In water, the Empresa Portuguesa das Águas Livres (EPAL) will apply an inflation-indexed increase of 3.3% in Lisbon.

One of the areas that concerns the Portuguese the most is housing, where rents will be updated at their highest value, at 6.94%. For some tenants, the increase may, however, be more pronounced as the law allows the landlord to add to this value that of the previous two years — if they have chosen not to update the rents in 2022 and 2022.

In these cases, the 6.94% can be added to the 2% allowed in 2023 and the 0.43% for the previous year. But it may also happen that there is no increase, as updating rents is not mandatory and the landlord can choose not to do it. To alleviate the stress of tenants with this expected increase in 2024, rent support was extended by 4.94%. At issue is an increase in the subsidy granted to families with a rate of effort greater than 35% when paying rent.

The so-called old rents (which will no longer be transferred to the New Urban Rental Regime – NRAU) will also be able to be updated based on the coefficient resulting from inflation, a solution that received strong criticism from property owners associations.

“The market in general is betting on the strength of declines starting in March or April. I think that the bankers who are part of the European Central Bank will be more conservative and try to delay this decline further, but between March and June I am convinced that we will see interest rate relief. If it happens in March, 0.25% is most likely, if it happens later on, I would bet on 0.5% to boost the economies”, says economist João Duque in statements to “SIC Notícias”.

Tobacco will also increase by at least 30 cents, along with alcoholic beverages, whose tax will increase by around 10%.

From the 4th of January onwards, Zero VAT on basic food products ends, which means that a price increase is expected on all types of food products, from milk, vegetables and fruit, as VAT will return to around 6% and 23%. This measure was prolonged due to the “operational difficulties” of retail, as mentioned by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Medina, last week.

“The Portuguese will already feel the rise in some goods just because they switch to the normal VAT regime. The end of the zero rate applied to a reasonably large basket of goods leads to these goods having a sudden rise in prices, points out the economist, adding that this measure had positive results because if there had been no such measure, prices would have been higher.

“Although the Portuguese complain that many of the goods that were affected by this measure practically did not change in price, they did not change because when the measure was implemented, the variation in food prices for almost a year was always higher than the previous year. 15%”, says João Duque.

Plastic packaging may have a price higher than the current 30 cents in January, with aluminum packaging in take-away They will also have an associated cost at the beginning of the year. In addition, plastic bags for sale in bulk, such as fruit and vegetables, will cost four cents. Cheaper medicines could also see an increase in 2024, according to the national pharmacy association (ANF).

In terms of transport, despite the Navegante pass, in Lisbon, maintaining the same prices. Students between the ages of 4 and 23 will have free passes. As for Andante, the price of a Z2 ticket (allows you to travel between two contiguous areas) goes from 1.30 euros to 1.40. The same nominal increase is seen in Z3 bonds, which go from 1.70 euros to 1.80 euros, and in Z4 bonds, which go from 2.15 euros to 2.25 euros.

From the tickets to cross five zones (Z5), the increase is higher (20 cents), going from the 2.55 euros currently in force to 2.75 euros. Z6 titles, the last in the table made available by TIP to Lusa, also suffer an increase of 20 cents, going from 3.00 euros to 3.20 euros.

As for the daily Andante 24 titles, in the case of the Z2 they go from 4.70 euros to 5.15 euros, the Z3 from 6.05 euros to 6.65 euros, the Z4 from 7.55 euros to 8.30 euros, the Z5 from 9.05 euros to 9.90 euros and the Z6 from 10.75 euros to 11.80. Andante Tour 1 titles (which allow travel across the entire network for 24 hours) are also subject to an increase of 50 cents, from the current 7.00 euros to 7.50 euros, and Andante Tour 3 (allowing travel across the entire network for 72 hours) increase from 15 to 17 euros.

The prices remain unchanged at 30 euros for the Andante 3Z or Municipal — for travel in 3 zones or within a single municipality — and 40 euros for the Andante Metropolitano, as well as 40 euros for the 3Z_IR and Municipal_IR passes, and 50 euros for the Metropolitano IR.

The same cannot be said about CP train tickets, which will see a price increase of 6.25% for tickets for the Alfa Pendular and Celta and 6.43% for the rest. Tolls will also rise, due to inflation, concessionaires will increase tolls by 2.04%.

The minimum unemployment benefit will increase by 33 euros, from 552 euros to 585 euros, and the maximum will rise by 75 euros, to 1,273 euros.