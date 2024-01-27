From Sandero to BMW X5: best-selling cars in every segment

#Sandero #BMW #bestselling #cars #segment

For the first time in years, neither the S-Class nor the 7 Series or A8 lead the luxury limousine segment

26.01.2024 Time: 18:58 Reads: 5046

Having introduced you to the preliminary data for sales in Europe in 2023, let’s see what the distribution is in the individual market segments. The data is from the analytics company DataForce. The best-selling cars in each segment (GALLERY):

