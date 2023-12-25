From stately to cute: the Christmas cards from the royal families | Royal family

#stately #cute #Christmas #cards #royal #families #Royal #family

Christmas cards with your own photo on them to make it a little more personal; they are becoming more and more popular. Royal families have been doing it for years. And every royal family approaches it completely differently. A selection of the Christmas cards of 2023.

The Dutch royal family organized a photo session at Huis Ten Bosch last week. However, they did not use these winter images for the annual Christmas card. A much sunnier picture has been chosen for this.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton opted for an atmospheric black-and-white photo this year. The choice of clothing is a lot freer than in a number of other countries. For example, Middleton poses in jeans. The couple shared a second photo (see above) of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Christmas Day.

Prince William’s father, King Charles, is taking a more official approach. Together with his wife Camilla, he appears on the Christmas card in full royal regalia. The photo was taken at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day.

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her family shared a video with Christmas greetings this year. In the video you can see how she decorates the Christmas tree with her husband Prince Daniel and their children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

The Christmas card of the Belgian royal family does not look very Christmasy at first glance. That may be true because the royal couple already posed at Laeken Castle last summer.

