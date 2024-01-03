From sunrise to sunset with the Curiosity rover

#sunrise #sunset #Curiosity #rover

On November 8, 2023, the 4002nd Martian day spent on Mars, the Curiosity rover was not bored either, even though there was no live contact with Earth control during these weeks due to the location of Mars. At this time, Mars is “close” to the Sun when viewed from Earth, and the Sun interferes with the maintenance of radio communication in an extraordinary way. That is why, during each such event, NASA switches its Martian devices to rest or has them perform a pre-set task that the devices are capable of without any external intervention. The environmental measurements are also continued in this case, but the rovers do not roll in these situations, nor do they take samples, for example.

﻿

Curiosity’s controllers took advantage of such an opportunity a few weeks ago and programmed the command into the Mars rover’s control system to take a full day’s worth of footage during its rest period. The rover took photos with the aid of its hazard detection navigation camera, which produces monochrome images. (This camera provides data about the rocks, slopes and other terrain obstacles in front of the rover.) Recordings were programmed into the rover with the aim that perhaps something interesting in the weather, a cloud or a dust vortex, would be captured by the resting device. Unfortunately, nothing like this was found in the photos, but they could still be used.

From the returned recordings, the controllers then compiled the animation, on which the changes in the light conditions on Mars can be observed. The animation is made of 25 photos that cover the time between 5:30 am and 5:30 pm local time. We can see the shadow of the rover moving across the ground like a sundial, and we can also see the sunlight, or the lack of it, in a small part of the rover. The landscape that the rover’s camera can see is the valley called Gediz Vallis, which is located on the side of Mt. Sharp. The rover has spent the past 9 years climbing the 5 km high Mt. Sharp.

Towards the end of the recording, it looks as if it is snowing on Mars – unfortunately, the rover did not see anything like that, only the hot pixels of the camera sensor appeared in this way, due to the darkness, in the photo taken with a longer shutter speed.

The rover’s rearward-looking hazard detection navigation camera also produced a similar sequence of images, which we can also view. This one was facing more toward the Sun, so it shows many image artifacts caused by sun glare, for example. The interesting thing here is the appearance of a small black spot on one of the frames, which was caused by a small cosmic ray hitting the camera’s sensor. This camera looks towards the floor of Gale Crater.

In the recordings, you can also see the specks of dust stuck to the camera lens over the course of 11 years.