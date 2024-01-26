from the jungle and brothel to a housewife with two children

#jungle #brothel #housewife #children

73-year-old Ms. Chapman claims that she was raised by monkeys. According to the woman, she adopted their eating habits, learned from them how to swing on trees and sleep in trees. But the woman’s life turned upside down again when she was found and forced to become a prostitute. Only after arriving in England was she able to start a normal life – she found a husband and had children.

The mother of two revealed her story to the world in 2013, when the book she wrote with her daughter, The Girl With No Name, was published. M. Chapman’s youngest daughter – Vanessa Forero – left Bradford, moved to Columbia and established her farm here. But where does Ms. Chapman herself live now?

The woman claims she was abducted in 1954, when child-trafficking gangs were rampant in Colombia. “I only managed to see a hand that covered my mouth – it was a black hand with a white scarf,” M. Chapman said a little earlier. “Only later did I realize that I was being kidnapped by two people.” It is not clear why, but the girl was later left in the rainforest.

The woman said that after about two days, she noticed a group of capuchins. In order to survive, the girl began to copy their behavior. She watched what nuts and berries they ate, caught bananas thrown by them and drank water from the same springs. Eventually, when she started walking on all fours and stopped talking, the monkeys began to accept her.

Chapman recalled: “One day one of the cubs landed on my shoulders. I haven’t been hugged in a long time, and these animals put their hands on your face, it was the nicest touch.” The girl lived in the jungle for about five years before she was finally found by hunters.

“That day, the usual cacophony was interrupted by the scream of danger from one of the monkeys,” the woman wrote in the book. – While watching, I realized that these were hunters’ nets.” She claims that the hunters took her to a brothel in Kukuta, where she later became a “street child”. Eventually she started working as a maid.

In her late teens, she moved to the country’s capital, Bogotá, and found a job with a family. This family invited Mr. Chapman to go with them to the United Kingdom (UK) and try to immigrate here. in 1978 they spent six months in Bradford. Through them, the woman met John Chapman, the organist of the evangelical church where she prayed, and immediately fell in love with him.

The couple had two daughters: Vanessa, who is now 40, and Joanna, who is 43. Ms. Chapman became a housewife. The couple still live in the same three-bedroom flat in the suburbs of Bradford. True, the woman faced many challenges as she had to relearn the skills she had forgotten in her childhood, from how to dress properly to eating with utensils.

But she couldn’t forget some of her wild habits. The woman’s daughter, Vanessa, remembers how her mother would swing around the trees when she picked her up from school. She usually whistled and waved while hanging from the branches of the tree she had just climbed into. “I knew other moms didn’t do that,” Vanessa said. – But my mother was different. My mother was playful.”

“She loved being outside, she would build obstacle courses in the yard, make monkey noises, climb trees. All my pets were my mother’s caught animals. We raised a couple of wild rabbits, which eventually escaped, and a seagull,” the woman’s daughter recalled her childhood.

When Marina’s book was published, it was met with skepticism. Some said she was making it all up, others that her brain was creating false memories due to childhood trauma. But Vanessa is convinced that all this is true. She explained: “Various tests were done to determine if my mother was really in the jungle. Not surprisingly, many people are skeptical. I would doubt it too if it wasn’t my mother. My mother’s blood has been found to have strange jungle disease antibodies. They wouldn’t be there if her story was a lie.”

Although Marina’s eldest daughter Joanna became a civil servant, married and now raises three children in Leeds, the latest twist in this strange family story came when the younger Vanessa left the UK and set up home in the Colombian jungle, where Ms Chapman says she lived like a Tarzan.

True, she was afraid that her daughter was making a big mistake: “I was worried because Colombia never seemed like a nice or safe place for me to live,” M. Chapman revealed. – But now I’m calmer. She won’t get anywhere. She’s smart and I’m very proud of her.”

Powered by mirror.co.uk