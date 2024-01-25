from the Kremlin – suspicious silence

#Kremlin #suspicious #silence

Questions on social networks about the whereabouts of V. Gerasimov, who is responsible for Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, began on January 4, after Kiev announced that separate strikes on the Black Sea peninsula had hit the Russian military command post near Sevastopol and a military unit near the city of Yevpatoria.

Unconfirmed rumors that V. Gerasimov was killed in Crimea began to spread after users of social networks “X” and “Telegram” began to share a cryptic message allegedly published by the Russian Telegram channel “Obyknovennyj carizm” (lit. “Ordinary Tsarism”). “), which has over 34 thousand subscriber’s photo.

The message in the photo read: “Preliminarily, (Valery) Gerasimov, who was at a command post near Sevastopol at the time of the attack, was killed in the Crimean offensive.” However, Newsweek found that no such message was published by the Telegram channel in question at the time.

Although there is no concrete evidence that Gerasimov was killed in the attack in Crimea, two weeks after the incident, some have questioned the Kremlin’s silence on the matter.

V. Gerasimov was last seen in public on December 29, when he was photographed presenting state awards to soldiers who “distinguished themselves” during the capture of Mariyinka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Since then, he has not been quoted or mentioned by state media, nor has he been recorded in public.

In an article published last Sunday in the Kyiv Post newspaper, “Where is General Gerasimov and why does it matter?”, retired US Army Colonel Jonathan Sweet and former economist Mark Toth wrote that while it is doubtful that Gerasimov is dead, it is interesting that his “continuing absence from the public scene and Moscow’s “radio silence” so far about his status”.

The authors wrote that it was surprising that the Kremlin did not respond to rumors that he had died in Crimea, given how hard the Kremlin went to deny the death of Commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov immediately after 2023. September 22 “Storm Shadow” missile attacks on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

“The continued silence of the Kremlin may be telling. Is V. Putin worried that Kiev is actively targeting his top leadership?” the article asks.

Last year, when V. Gerasimov was not seen for several weeks after 2023. June 24 during the failed rebellion, which was led by Yevgenij Prigozhin, the commander of the Wagner group, who was killed in a plane crash later in August, there were also rumors about the general’s whereabouts.

Some speculated that he had not been fired, given that Mr. Prigozhin had launched a “march of justice” calling for Gerasimov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to resign over their handling of the war in Ukraine.

It seems that the Kremlin was quick to prevent these rumors. Just a week after the rumors began, a video of him serving in Ukraine was released.

“This is how the military department responded to rumors that appeared on (Telegram) channels late last week about his removal from the operation,” the independent Russian-language investigative media outlet Agentstvo reported at the time.

Estonian-Ukrainian technology innovator and reformer Jaanika Merilo wrote on the X social network earlier this month that she doesn’t think V. Gerasimov is dead, “despite rumors or wishes.”

“V. Gerasimov has a “habit” of repeating himself from time to time. He was rumored to have been killed or at least injured during the summer. There is no evidence of this. After J. Prigozhin’s coup, he disappeared for several weeks. Appeared. There is no particular reason to think it could not reappear now, she wrote. “Don’t forget that this is an information war and generally just a fog of war.”