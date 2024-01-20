from today if they stop you there will be trouble

#today #stop #trouble

Be careful with these Teslas, because they could cause you quite a few problems if they stop you.

If there is a brand that more than anyone else has demonstrated that the mobility revolution towards the creation of new and exceptional electric cars is possible, it is certainly Tesla. In fact, the US giant has proven capable of launching some very high-level models and above all has also been able to collaborate with institutions.

Tesla, be careful if they stop you

There are several Tesla models that are receiving great attention from a media point of view and one of these is certainly the Model X. We are talking about one of the flagship cars of the vast and brilliant range of the company led by Elon Musk, con this sedan which shows itself with a length of 503 cm, a width of 200 cm and a height of 168 cm.

For this reason, customers can choose the model they prefer, so much so that they can purchase it with either the 5, 6 or even 7 seater approval. There are many features that make this car iconic, with the trunk being spacious even at the front, with these being 187 litres.

Even the simple basic model presents a series of data that confirm its reputation as a luxury car. In fact, the engine is capable of delivering a maximum of 670 cavalli, with the peak speed thus being able to reach 250 km/h, with the autonomy reaching 576 km. The cost is 103.978 Euro, a truly dream car and which now finds itself having to contribute to compliance with the law.

Tesla Model X for the Police: a jewel

What is being implemented at the moment is a test to understand whether the use by the police of such an exceptional car as the Model X can become useful in contributing to the serenity of citizens. This model was presented in Veneto, with its use taking place on the motorway.



It is in fact a choice Venetian Motorway Concessions (CAV), with this car that will allow you to control between the stretch of the A4 between Padua and Venice. CAV speaks directly about this decision, explaining how it will try to understand if electric vehicles for the police can actually be of help.

We know that at the moment zero impact cars are lacking autonomy, with refills that aren’t too fast. It will therefore be important to understand how to dose the battery and how to get the policemen back on duty when the car needs to be connected to the charger to return to full capacity.

CAV explains how there were also various evaluations for other groups that produce electric cars, but in the end it was decided to turn to Tesla as it is the one that guarantees the best contribution for internal and external equipment. This news is also of great help for all citizens who find themselves on the motorway with an electric vehicle, because to help the Police, three new fast charging stations will also be created: Arino Est, Arino Ovest and Marghera Est. A series of changes that make the prices of zero-impact cars soar.