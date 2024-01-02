From today onwards, companies can use funds from the Labor Compensation Fund to support workers with housing, daycare and training costs

From today onwards, companies’ accumulated balance can be mobilized to support workers in housing costs, daycare centers or other social facilities and expenses with worker qualifications and training.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Labor, this is a reformulation of a fund created in 2013 to be used as a guarantee for compensation for termination of the employment contract.

Since May 2023, contributions to this fund and contributions to the Work Compensation Guarantee Fund (FGCT) have been suspended.

This is a measure provided for in the Medium-Term Agreement for the Improvement of Incomes, Wages and Competitiveness and in the Decent Work Agenda, which allows companies that have contributed to the Fund to invest the funds in supporting workers, namely:

  • Support workers’ housing costs and investments.
  • Support other investments in daycare centers or other equipment for the benefit of workers, as long as they are carried out in agreement with the workers’ representative structures.
  • Financing the qualification and certified training of workers.

According to the office led by Ana Mendes Godinho, the mobilization can be made in up to 2 tranches (in balances up to 400 thousand euros) or up to 4 tranches (in higher balances) until December 31, 2026, and employers must communicate to the FCT the amount, purposes and workers involved.

It also reinforces that the reconversion of the FCT does not jeopardize the rights of workers, with compensation for termination of the employment contract guaranteed by the FGCT.

