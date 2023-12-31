From Twingo to Panda: the unknown origin of famous car names

#Twingo #Panda #unknown #origin #famous #car #names

Naming a car is not as simple and automatic a process as it seems, whether letters, numbers, city names or inspired by mythological characters, a poorly chosen name can condemn a product from its birth in a given market. All possibilities undergo exhaustive verification, not only to ensure that intellectual property rights are not violated, which could lead to complicated legal proceedings, but also because it is necessary to ensure that the name chosen does not have a double meaning and will not offend sensibilities. or it may be culturally unaccepted anywhere in the world.

In the automotive industry there is no shortage of examples of this, with different results. Lotus, for example, relied on a computer routine to create yet another name for one of its sports cars, starting with the letter E, as tradition dictates for the brand, and which in some way referred to the words “evolution”, “vogue” and “aura”. Evora was born, the Lotus that has the same name as our city in Alentejo!

Less “peaceful” was the launch of the Mitsubishi Pajero in Spain, where it even had to change its name to Montero. In the neighboring country, the word Pajero is used to classify a “person who masturbates”.

Here, it was Hyundai that preferred to adopt the name Kauai for its B-SUV, instead of Kona…

But when it goes well, a well-born name can do wonders to help a model’s popularity. These are some famous car names and their unknown meaning.

FIAT PANDA

See the cute black and white bear that eats bamboo? Forget it, the name of the small car in the Fiat catalog, since the mid-80s, is in no way related to the animal. The Italian brand was inspired by the Roman goddess Empanda (or Panda), of hospitality, patron saint of travelers.

RENAULT TWINGO

A popular name since the 90s, Twingo is the most affordable Renault in the range and, for it, the French brand sought a designation that would stick with the ear with a fun and happy sound, as the vehicle itself intended to be. We then came up with the word Twingo, which results from the combination of the words tango, twist and swing, three styles of dance.

MAZDA MX-5

The best-selling roadster in the world has two names, Miata, which is used in several markets, including Japanese, although it refers to ancient Germanic languages, meaning reward, and MX-5, the name also chosen for Portugal, with much less joke… It’s the simple abbreviation for Mazda Experiment 5.

SEAT IBIZA

One of the most popular cars among us, the name Ibiza doesn’t have any great secrets for Portugal, but what led Seat to pay homage to one of its most vibrant islands in its utility model is also interesting. We are talking about a particularly complicated time for the Spanish company, in the mid-80s, and Ibiza represented everything the brand wanted to convey with the new model: young, with a Mediterranean spirit, carefree and independent. In the mouth!

OPEL CORSA

We thought of the name Corsa (not to be confused with doe, a type of small deer, which would also make a great name for a car), and we have to place the model at a time when Opel intended to revolutionize the utility vehicle segment in Europe, through a more sporty aspect. Corsa means “race” in Italian.

VW GOLF

There is an ambiguity about the origin of the name Golf, some theories argue that it is adapted from the sport (Golf), referring to an active lifestyle with some refinement, while the most accepted version says that the name derives from Golf-Strom, which in German means Gulf Stream. As other brand models have names of famous winds (Passat, Scirocco, Bora…) we stick with the latter.

HYUNDAI KAUAI

Hyundai found the perfect name in Kona for the new compact SUV it launched in the summer of 2017, symbolizing “the energetic image and unique lifestyle of the Big Island of Hawaii.” Hyundai Portugal informed the parent company that the name of this Hawaiian island might not work as intended here, and immediately suggested replacing it with Kauai, curiously without leaving the Central Pacific archipelago. Kauai is the fourth largest island on the island, nicknamed “Garden Island” because of the tropical forest that covers much of its surface.