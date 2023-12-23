FromSoft will pull the plug on PS3 and Xbox 360 servers for Dark Souls II on March 31 – Gaming – News

#FromSoft #pull #plug #PS3 #Xbox #servers #Dark #Souls #March #Gaming #News

The problem lies in intellectual property rights. When you buy a game, you are essentially purchasing a license to use the software. Now this is not a problem, and the rights to the software should always remain with the company.

The only problem I have with it is that it is too easy to revoke a user license. This should only be possible if you break the agreements.

Not when the developer or publisher no longer feels like it, just pull the plug. There should also be a rule that when you buy a user license, you should also receive at least X years of support, as long as you do not break the agreements.

If the servers are too expensive, then go for a dedicated or peer two peer connection.

Unfortunately, this is now simply being abused. Like I said, I can release a game today and throw it offline next month without any problem. There are now many developers and publishers abusing this.

When a game is poorly received, you need to fix these problems. Unfortunately, many developers and publishers no longer listen to their customers’ feedback.

Games these days feel more like a “cash grab” than anything else. Worthless quality, few content updates and then just throw it offline.

I will not settle for a warning on a box or on a product page. It seems that because of this we just have to accept that it is all being abused now.

With Dark Souls 2 on the old consoles, I can still somewhat understand. But not games that aren’t even X number of years old.

No man’s Sky shows how it’s done. Many developers and publishers had long since written off the game and thrown it offline. I’m not counting CDPR, because their games are always playable offline. Kudos for no “always online” games.

