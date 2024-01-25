Frontier Developments presents a new show

#Frontier #Developments #presents #show

The studio announced that starting next week, they will be holding monthly demo shows called Frontier Unlocked. Let’s see what will be discussed in the first show!

The studio, famous for Planet Zoo, Planet Coaster and the F1 Manager series, has decided to treat its fans to a monthly live broadcast called Frontier Unlocked, in which we can learn more about their upcoming games.

Next week Wednesday, January 31st, at 19:00 Hungarian time, the show will be the first of its kind and, as promised, we will be able to learn about the newly announced console edition of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, as well as an as yet unannounced title then information. Furthermore, it will be revealed what the year 2024 has in store for Elite Dangerous.

You can follow the live broadcast on the team’s YouTube channel or Twitch page.